Thank goodness for gardening! Being a prisoner in my own home because of an invisible monster creature has been easy to bear because of my garden. No Coronavirus (COVID-19) in my yard! Just the birds and the bees to keep me company. March saw the first daffodils appear, and they lasted until mid-April because I have several different varieties. My citrus trees were in full bloom and alive with the hum of bees. My tall snapdragons appeared along with the daffodils making for a very colorful show.
In mid-April, my amaryllis blooms started to appear on tall stalks, opening at the end of the month. And best of all are my bearded irises which started to bloom at the end of March and are continuing to bloom as I write this article. It’s interesting to note how much placement affects bloom time. The irises in half-day sun bloom later than the ones in full-day sun. It’s okay for me because this just extends the bloom time for these gorgeous beauties. Oh, I forgot to mention my tree-peony, which started blooming beginning of April. This plant gets only morning sun because it requires shade protection for the rest of the day.
Speaking of shade protection, I have one little corner near the tree peony where I have been growing Gerbera daisies for many years. Yes, they are perennial here in the high desert. All they need is regular irrigation and morning sun. They can be grown outside in containers as long as they have afternoon shade and regular watering. A native of tropical regions in South America, South Africa, and Asia, they make excellent cutting flowers and are commonly found in store-bought bouquets. The plants grow well for two to three years, and then may need to be replaced. Dead-heading finished blooms will encourage new ones to appear continuously throughout the summer. I divided a clump of red gerberas and made four plants from one clump. This is best done in cool weather which will give the new plants time to grow roots before the summer heat.
Like all other flowering plants, gerberas need regular fertilization. In our climate, that might be equivalent to three times during the flowering season. My gerberas get fertilized at that rate along with all the other blooming beauties in my flower beds. I also remove yellowing or dead leaves as close to the crown as possible. This encourages new ones to grow and keeps the plants clean and less-likely to develop a fungus or other rotting disease.
Finally, I’ve read that if you stick a pin through the stem of a drooping gerbera that you’ve cut for inside, the blossom will be standing tall in an hour or two. It’s said that this trick works with drooping roses as well. Good luck!
Master Gardeners invite you to visit their website: http://saddlebrookemastergardeners.org/ for all up-to-date information and events for your community. Garden questions? You can reach our very own Garden Helpline by calling Pat at (520) 407-6459.
Remember, nothing brings more tranquility to the heart than a beautiful garden.