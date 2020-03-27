Warm weather brings us wildflowers and work. Have you noticed all those California poppies in bloom since last month? I’ve seen them in the front yards of a few homes and while they are pretty to see, they are VERY invasive and will move on next door, and to homes beyond without permission! It is best to see wildflowers in the wild and protect your neighbors’ landscapes from an unwanted invasion by removing these little beauties. They will be uncontrollable if left to go to seed.
The main task for gardeners who grow flowers or veggies is to properly prepare the soil for spring planting. Often, the soil has been packed down over the winter, so now’s the time to get out the hoe and loosen it up. An all-purpose fertilizer can be added, or compost if you prefer. In fact, there is non-smelly composted manure available so consider this as a good nitrogen source for your garden. Interestingly, garden fertilizers actually have a higher nitrogen concentration than compost. Other amendments may be necessary like vermiculite or peat moss, both of which make the soil more friable and increase the infiltration of water. Any fertilizer or organics that are applied now will have to be reapplied before summer starts as they will have been decomposed by then.
For spring planting, petunias are a favorite because of their profusion of color and blooms. However, please know that petunias go to seed in about two months…they are annuals after all. If you want them to continue to produce blooms, you have to trim them back and encourage the plants to start over again! Most gardeners dislike having to cut off the blooming stems of petunias, so if you prefer to leave them until they reach the ugly leggy stage, be prepared to replace them with other flowers later this spring. I prefer calibrachoa instead of petunias, and I use the in the many containers I have. They are perennial in our climate and respond to a spring pruning. Snap dragons love our spring weather and cool nights but may put forth less blooms during the summer. The trick is to cut off the spent flower stems to encourage continuous blooming. For the most part, snap dragons are also perennial in our climate, so plant the showy gorgeous tall-growing varieties for a blast of color now and a repeat performance next year. And don’t forget those gorgeous geraniums which do very well in cooler spring weather.
It’s okay to plant zinnias and marigolds now, but if your garden is not totally gated and screened, those rascal bunnies will find them and have a gourmet dinner at your expense! And I am positive that they tell every other bunny about your yard as well! Critter fencing is a must.
Master Gardeners invite you to visit their website: http://saddlebrookemastergardeners.org/ for all up-to-date information and events for your community. Garden questions? You can reach our very own Garden Helpline by calling Pat at (520) 407-6459.
Remember, nothing brings more tranquility to the heart than a beautiful garden.