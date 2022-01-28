There were two very rare reports as the new year began of burglary of a residence with forcible entry.
SaddleBrooke certainly ranks as a very safe community. There is data available from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office to support this. I have compiled this data for 2021 for the combined community. The data comes from online at no-reply-community-crime-map@lexisnexisrisk.com, to which everyone can subscribe for free: Community Crime Map.
The Sheriff’s office at the mini-market has been there for about 20-years. Though generally unmanned, its presence is very welcome as a deterrent. Most of the Sheriff calls included in the Community Crime Map are responded to by officers on the road in the Oracle section.
Here is a breakdown of the 2021 calls in descending frequency order:
- Total Incidents - 413
- False Alarms - 94
- Medical Assist - 59
- Welfare Check - 50
- 911 Hang up – 30
- A total of 233, or 56 percent of all PCSO reports while important are unrelated to safety issues.
The items below are selected for frequency and importance:
- Suspicious Activity - 27
- Agency Assist - 26
- Civil Matter - 25
- Theft - 24
- Fraud - 10
- Missing Person - 9
- Domestic Violence - 8
- Fire - 7
Both HOAs have a Patrol. From the above list, there are two things that the Patrols could check with the PCSO for details which may be important for residents to know about.
Theft of course. Generally, these are related to open garage doors or yard items. Still, it would be nice to know. The PSCO has the information, which is available for a fee, $5/request. I’m guessing that the fee could be waived if a designated SaddleBrooke representative was the inquirer.
Fire. A simple call to the Golder Ranch Fire Department would provide information on the cause. Safety tips are always important.
As noted above, there were two disturbing reports of Burglary at year end, not included in the above discussion.
Our residents might benefit from further information on such incidents without violating anyone’s privacy. The HOAs, either directly, jointly or via the Patrols, can get such information. We’d all benefit.