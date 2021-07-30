The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension trains gardening enthusiasts of Pinal County as Master Gardener Volunteers who help their fellow citizens grow better gardens and more sustainable landscapes.
Class Dates
Wednesday, October 6, to Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Tuition
$150 per individual and $225 per couple which includes books and materials. Payment in full and a completed application is due by Monday, September 27.
Course location
Online, anywhere with a computer and an internet connection.
Who Should Apply
Anyone with an interest in environmentally responsible landscaping and gardening in the low desert and a desire to teach those principles and skills in their community from research-based materials is a candidate for the Master Gardener program.
Acceptance into the Course
Selection based on a demonstrated willingness to volunteer in the community and to uphold the program mission and policies of the University of Arizona's Designated Campus Colleague (DCC) system.
Course and Weekly Time Requirements
Three hours of weekly lecture as well as study time for required reading between classes.
Course Overview
Master Gardener Training classes are taught by University of Arizona Cooperative Extension faculty, industry professionals and other horticulture experts. Students will learn the fundamentals of selecting, installing, and maintaining healthy, appropriate landscapes and gardens for the Arizona low desert.
Class Topics Delivered Weekly
- Botany
- Soil, Water, and Plant Relations
- Orientation
- Irrigation
- Xeriscape
- Native Plants
- Entomology
- Cacti and Succulents
- Arboriculture
- Weeds and Integrated Pest Management
- Citrus
- Vegetable Gardening
- Plant Pathology
- Plant Diagnosis
- Two electives to be determined
Completion of the training program and receipt of the title Certified Master Gardener
Participants must attend all classes with up to three missed and made-up classes. An additional 50-hours of volunteer service must be earned within one-year. A wide variety of volunteer opportunities are made available.
To maintain Certified Master Gardener status
A minimum of 25 volunteer hours and six continuing education hours are required per calendar year.
To apply for this course or for more information, email Laurie Foster at lauriefoster123@yahoo.com.