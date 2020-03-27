My friend Edith gave me this recipe along with a sample of the cookies. I knew immediately that I would make some repeatedly because they are easy and the aroma through the house is so pleasant. I think, if the grandkids come for a visit, they may want to help with these. The kids always like rolling the dough into balls. Just be sure to wash your hands first.
You will need:
- 1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour (8 oz.)
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp. ground cloves
- 1/4 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 6 Tbsp softened butter or margarine
- 8 Tbsp. granulated sugar, divided
- (5 Tbsp. and 3 Tbsp.)
- 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1/4 cup molasses
- Cookie sheets lined with parchment paper
Method:
- Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cup and level with a knife. Combine flour and next 6 ingredients (through salt) in a bowl, stir with whisk.
- Place butter, brown sugar and 5 Tbsp. granulated sugar in a large bowl. Beat with mixer on medium speed 5 minutes or until fluffy. Add egg. Beat 30 seconds. Add molasses and beat until just combined. Add flour mixture and beat at low speed until combined. Cover and chill 30 minutes. (Now you can prepare your cookie sheets.)
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Shape dough into 24 to 32 balls. Place the remaining 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar in a small bowl and roll each ball in the sugar. Place balls about 1 inch apart and bake on cookie sheets lined with parchment paper 12 minutes or just until set. Cool 3 minutes on pans and then remove to wire rack.
Note: If you bake too long, they will not be chewy. So, the first time you make these, watch carefully. You will want to make them again and again because they have a wonderful flavor.
