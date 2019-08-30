No one wants to move from “the Brooke”. We have gorgeous weather, clubs and sports to keep us busy, multiple restaurants and supportive friends, but in the back of our minds, we know a day will come when we need to consider leaving.
After eleven years in SaddleBrooke, Marjorie Porta decided it was time to face this life-changing decision. Marjorie realized that she would not always be healthy enough to live alone. At first, the idea of moving seemed overwhelming…so many questions, so many decisions: where to go, how to downsize, when to sell, how to assess her finances? It was more than she wanted to face by herself. Marjorie turned to Senior Village for advice. For two years, she has been working with the Village to help her prepare for her move. Based on the experiences of Marjorie and other members, the Village recently created a Moving On team to assist members who are thinking about transitioning from SaddleBrooke. As Marjorie wisely suggests, “When planning to move, start early.”
Two Member Advocates from the Moving On team are assigned to work with each couple or single member all the way through the process, being personal advisors to answer questions and provide support. At the first meeting, Village members receive a packet of resources that includes names of no-fee consultants who will take you to visit long term residences that fit your needs and budget, tips on how to downsize and plan moving day, references for packers and movers and estate sale agents, worksheets on figuring your current expenses compared to residence charges and useful questionnaires for assessing independent or assisted living communities.
Marjorie enthusiastically recommends working with Moving On volunteers. “Senior Village takes away anxiety, especially if you are a woman alone. They are a great resource for information.” The Moving On team is currently working with ten Senior Village members who are laying the foundation for their transition from SaddleBrooke.
While it’s not easy to leave our community, there are many benefits to taking that step. Long term care residences provide opportunities that aging in your home does not. For instance, your meals, laundry, and general housekeeping services are taken care of with transportation provided to appointments and shopping. You no longer worry about maintaining the physical upkeep of your property. Numerous activities, like movies and musical programs, are available on site, and social interaction encourages new friendships. With nursing staff on call, you will feel secure, day and night.
Senior Village recognizes the challenges in preparing to make a major life change. Let us help you plan ahead with our Moving On team. Call 520-314-1042 to join or speak with a Member Advocate.