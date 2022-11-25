SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are delighted to bring Mark Sitter, owner of B & B Cactus Farm in Tucson, for an in-person presentation, Cold Hardy Cacti, on Wednesday December 14, at 1 p.m., in the Sol Ballroom at SaddleBrooke Ranch.

Mark, a long-time friend of SB/SBR Master Gardeners, will be bringing an assortment of live cacti and succulents and will share his vast knowledge of many different species and how to grow them. The plants at B & B Farm are grown in conditions that truly make them ready to thrive in our cooler, winter environments.

B & B Cactus Farm is an established cactus nursery in Tucson, specializing in cacti and succulents of all types. They have been in business for more than 30 years and employ a knowledgeable and personable staff who are always eager to answer your questions.

The Farm invites visitors to browse their beautifully landscaped gardens, with many greenhouses and outside areas populated with diverse and exotic specimens, including many cold hardy species. Available in many sizes, you’ll find everything from small seedlings to large, landscape specimens. Homeowners, landscapers, and collectors alike will find a diverse array to choose from. They also have a great collection of pottery for sale, in many shapes, sizes and colors and a bountiful gift shop.

Please plan to join us for this special presentation.