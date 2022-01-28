We are excited to be celebrating three years in SaddleBag Notes with this month’s column! As a company that has been based in Tucson for over 65-years, we understand all of the things that make our community a wonderful place to live, and we also understand the things that make SaddleBrooke so special as well.
You may be wondering what brought our founder Truly David Nolen, who passed away in 2017, to Tucson from South Florida in the first place. After reading a story in National Geographic that said there were more species of termites in Arizona than in any other state, he researched Tucson and Phoenix and discovered the article was right in that Tucson had a significant termite problem. As a result, he chose to open Truly Nolen Pest Control in Tucson in 1955, and our company has been battling termites and other pests ever since!
In addition to pests, our company has become involved with insulation over the past decade. In fact, did you know proper insulation can help reduce SaddleBrooke homeowners’ overall energy footprint and save money in the process?
Homeowners are always looking for ways to improve their homes and save money. Unfortunately, according to the Department of Energy, over 70 percent of homes in the U.S. are under-insulated. Thermal Acoustical Pest Control Insulation, also known as TAP, provides homeowners with a long-term preventative approach to reducing energy consumption while protecting your home from many common household pests.
TAP services combine high-grade insulation with naturally occurring minerals to provide customers with one of the most unique and effective insulation services on the market. In attics, for example, blown cellulose insulation (recycled newsprint) is infused with borates (naturally occurring minerals) to provide a superior pest barrier, all while maintaining your desired climate. TAP can also insulate crawl spaces and under floors. In addition to climate control and added pest protection, TAP also has superior acoustic qualities and high-level fire retardation.
Speaking of which, every building material has an insulation value called an "R-value." An object's R-value measures how well that object resists the transfer of heat. Simply put, it rates how effective a material is at stopping warm air from passing through it. Insulation materials start at around R-2/inch and range up to R-7/inch, with higher values being better or requiring less material to stop the heat transfer.
The R-value of TAP is rated as a 3.7, making it a higher R-value than many other types of insulation materials. Additionally, TIP offers pest protection, a secondary barrier against termites and it leaves you with the ability to treat and inspect the area for termites or other pests.
Simply put, TAP aims to reduce energy costs and prevent infestation, both of which save our customers money while making their homes safer and more comfortable. Whether it’s removing corrupted and antiquated insulation, or just adding to the R-Value and efficiency of the current insulation, insulation by pest control companies offering TAP has a significant impact on customers’ lives.
As a reminder, a FREE home, lawn, or insulation inspection is always just a phone call away by calling us or by visiting trulynolen.com and clicking “Schedule Free Inspection.” Ask us about Truly Insulation Plus (TIP) when you schedule!
Paul Opocensky is the Manager for Truly Nolen in SaddleBrooke. His service office can be reached at (520) 219-2494. Founded in 1938, Tucson-based Truly Nolen of America (www.trulynolen.com) is one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the United States.