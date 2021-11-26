I have had several clients ask me about purchasing rental properties as an investment strategy. Personally, I have owned and managed over 15 rental properties and most with good results. Here are a few tips from what I have learned:
My Key Learnings
- Purchasing an investment property to earn rental income can be risky – especially if you are counting on housing prices to go up.
- Buyers will usually need to secure at least a 20 percent down payment – often 30 percent to get a good mortgage interest rate.
- Being a landlord requires a broad array of skills from understanding basic tenant law, ability to interact with tenants, being able to make miscellaneous repairs and having patience with the whole process.
- I recommend having a financial cushion, in case you don't rent out the property, if the rental income doesn't cover the mortgage, or if real estate prices take a dip.
Are You Cut out to Be a Landlord?
Do you know your way around a toolbox? How are you at repairing drywall or unclogging a toilet? Yes, you can call somebody to do it for you or you could hire a property manager, but that will eat into your profits. Property owners who have one or two homes often do their own repairs to save money.
Of course, that changes as you add more properties to your portfolio – then it may make sense to hire a property manager.
If you're not the handy type and don't have lots of spare cash, being a landlord may not be right for you. Also, if you don’t have the stomach to call your tenants monthly to collect rent, or to file a lawsuit to kick them out, being a landlord may not be right for you.
Find the Right Location
The last thing you want is to be stuck with a rental property in an area that is declining rather than stable or picking up steam. Tucson is a growing market with new renters moving in every day.
When choosing a profitable rental property, look for a location with low property taxes, low crime, a decent school district, and plenty of amenities, such as parks, malls, restaurants, and movie theaters. Tucson fits the bill – especially Oro Valley.
Consider buying a low-cost home. The more expensive the home, the greater your ongoing expenses will be. Some experts recommend starting with a $150,000 home in an up-and-coming neighborhood. In addition, experts advise never to buy the nicest house for sale on the block, ditto for the worst house on the block.
Should You Buy or Finance?
Is it better to buy with cash or to finance your investment property? That depends on your investing goals. Paying cash can help generate positive monthly cash flow. Consider a rental property that costs $100,000 to buy. With rental income, taxes, depreciation, and income tax, the cash buyer could see $9,500 in annual earnings, or a 9.5 percent annual return on the $100,000 investment.
On the other hand, financing can give you a greater return. For an investor who puts down 20 percent on a house with a four percent mortgage, after taking out operating expenses and additional interest, the earnings add up to roughly $5,580 per year. Cash flow is lower for the investor, but a 27.9 percent annual return on the $20,000 investment is much higher than the 9.5 percent earned by the cash buyer on the $100,000 investment.
Understand the Financials
Individuals should set a goal of a 10 percent return. Estimate maintenance costs at one percent of the property value annually. Other costs include homeowners' insurance, possible homeowners' association fees, property taxes, monthly expenses such as pest control, and landscaping, along with regular maintenance expenses for repairs.
Operating expenses on your new property will be between 35 percent and 80 percent of your gross operating income. If you charge $1,500 for rent and your expenses come in at $600 per month, you're at 40 percent for operating expenses. For an even easier calculation, use the 50 percent rule. If the rent you charge is $2,000 per month, expect to pay $1,000 in total expenses.
It's not just maintenance and upkeep costs that will eat into your rental income. There's always the potential for an emergency to crop up—roof damage from a hurricane, for instance, or burst pipes that destroy a kitchen floor. Plan to set aside 20 percent to 30 percent of your rental income for these types of costs so you have a fund to pay for timely repairs.
For every dollar that you invest, what is your return on that dollar? Stocks may offer a seven-and-a-half percent cash-on-cash return, while bonds may pay four-and-a-half percent. A six percent return in your first year as a landlord is considered healthy, especially because that number should rise over time.
Protect your Investment
In addition to homeowners’ insurance, consider purchasing landlord insurance. This type of insurance generally covers property damage, lost rental income, and liability protection— in case a tenant or a visitor suffers injury because of property maintenance issues. To lower your costs, investigate whether an insurance provider will let you bundle landlord insurance with a homeowner's insurance policy.
Another way to protect yourself is to set up an LLC (Limited Liability Corporation) to handle the purchase of your rental property. If something goes wrong, a tenant can only sue you for the assets held in your LLC unless fraud is involved.
Finally, I recommend purchasing “Excess” liability coverage of $2 to $3 million to assure your personal assets are protected from a lawsuit.
Avoid a Fixer-Upper (at first)
It's tempting to look for the house that you can get at a bargain and flip into a rental property. However, if this is your first property, that's probably a bad idea. Unless you have a contractor, who does quality work on the cheap— or you're skilled at large-scale home improvements— you likely would pay too much to renovate. Instead, look for a home that is priced below the market and needs only minor repairs.
Know Your Legal Obligations
Rental owners need to be familiar with the landlord-tenant laws in their state and locale. It's important to understand, for example, your tenants' rights and your obligations regarding security deposits, lease requirements, eviction rules, fair housing, and more to avoid legal hassles.
Weigh the Risks vs. the Rewards
In every financial decision, you must determine if the return is worth the potential risks involved. Does investing in real estate still make sense for you?
Rewards
- Because your income is passive, notwithstanding the initial investment and upkeep costs, you can earn money while putting most of your time and energy into your regular job or your golf game.
- If real estate values increase, your investment also will rise in value.
- Rental income is not included as part of your income that's subject to Social Security tax.
- The interest you pay on an investment property loan is tax-deductible.
- Short of another crisis, real estate values are generally more stable than the stock market.
Risks
- Tenants can be a pain to deal with unless you use a property management company.
- If your adjusted gross income (AGI) is more than $200,000 (single) or $250,000 (married filing jointly), then you may be subject to a 3.8 percent surtax on net investment income, including rental income.
- Rental income may not cover your total mortgage payment so you may spend cash each month.
- Unlike stocks, you can't instantly sell real estate if the markets go sour or you need cash.
- If you don’t have a tenant, you still need to pay all the expenses.
A Final Word
Be realistic in your expectations. As with any investment, rental property isn't going to produce a large monthly paycheck right away and picking the wrong property could be a catastrophic mistake.
For your first rental property, consider working with an experienced partner or realtor that knows the ropes. Or, rent out your own home for a period to test your proclivity for being a landlord.
Kathy Minx is a licensed realtor with Long Realty and is registered to sell in the White Mountains (Pinetop, Show Low, Alpine, Greer) as well as the Tucson market. She has owned and managed 15 rental homes and can help you find your perfect investment.