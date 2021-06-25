If you have you been dreaming of a cabin in the woods to get out of the heat— you have a lot of good reasons to take action now. Interest rates are still low, and Arizona offers a lot of nice places to get away. With the Coronavirus still with us, it is nice to be able to shelter away from crowded areas.
Interest rates have sunk to record lows with average rates on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipping below three percent. This is the first time that the rate has fallen below three percent in the nearly 50-years that Freddie Mac has been keeping records.
Competition
Be prepared to compete with other buyers for the house you want. During COVID-19, buyers have emerged hungry to live in locations and houses with more space and other features suited to spending a lot of time at home. Housing inventory fell 66 percent in Tucson from the same period a year before according to Long Realty.
We have all heard about the low housing inventory in SaddleBrooke with only 13 homes listed for sale in HOA-1 and HOA-2. Prices have gone up 46 percent and inventory is 67 percent lower than April 2020. Homes for sale in popular vacation spots in Arizona are no exception to the trend of tight inventory and pent-up demand. Housing in the White Mountains has experienced a 28 percent price increase and inventory is 62 percent lower than 2020. Housing in Flagstaff has experienced a 17 percent price increase and 68% lower inventory. Housing in Prescott experienced a 19 percent price increase and flat inventory from the year prior. It is definitely a seller’s market right now and you should not expect a bargain.
One trend we have seen that has contributed to lower inventory is the influx of buyers that are still working and expect to work from home until sometime in the future, and some are permanently permitted to telework.
Getting a bargain is not easy in this seller’s market. Here are a few tips:
- Work with a realtor that sells in your target market. They know the area and other local contractors and will be knowledgeable about homes that will be coming on the market.
- Look for homes that are outside of central locations and extend your search to outlying areas. You can get more for your money if you focus in the White Mountains (Pinetop, Lakeside, Show Low, Snowflake, Alpine) compared to downtown Flagstaff or Prescott. You also may be able to get a deal buy buying during off-peak tourism seasons. Homeowners may want to have one last summer “out of the heat” and then sell in the fall or winter.
If the home is fairly priced and in a prime location, chances are that multiple buyers will put in bids. I recently worked with a client to purchase a home in Show Low—
there were 13 bids on the home. We won the bid because my buyer was paying cash, was willing to waive the appraisal and inspections, did not ask for a home warranty, and was flexible on the closing date. We also offered to pay $1,000 over the highest bid— up to a certain limit. These are tools that an experienced agent and client can utilize.
Another idea is for the buyer to write a letter to the seller describing themselves and the reasons they love the home. For second homes, this can be important if the seller wants the home to be in good hands and not rented out weekly as an investment
Do Your Research
It is important to talk with locals about what it is like to live in the area— especially if you plan to spend three to six months at the home. What activities are available? Golf? Tennis? Pickleball? What restaurants and shops are still open after the pandemic?
Another question to research is what type of home to you prefer— a condominium, patio home or detached home? A detached home may offer more privacy, but it will come with more responsibilities that are tougher to manage when you are not there— such as snow removal, lawn care, landscaping, and maintenance. With a condo and some patio homes, the association typically takes care of these tasks - for a monthly fee. Internet and cable may be included too.
You also want to find out what kind of rentals are allowed in the neighborhood. Are most homes frequently rented on a weekly basis or monthly basis? Are reunions and parties allowed at rental properties? This noise and vacation mayhem can interrupt your peaceful getaway.
Plan for Expenses and Taxes
Before committing, make sure to consider all of the ongoing costs. What type of heating will the home have in the winter months? Propane can be very expensive. Is there an HOA and will there be monthly charges? What about maintenance for the home during the months you are not there? Will you need someone to regularly check the home for leaks or other problems. What kind of home insurance will be needed? Will flood insurance be needed? What about protection for wildfires? Will you keep a separate car at the location?
Getting a Mortgage
If you plan to finance your second home, it is smart to use a local lender which can move quicker than a larger national bank. Second home mortgages usually cost a bit more (.5 percent higher) since borrowers who encounter financial difficulties are more likely to default on a second-home mortgage. Minimum credit-score requirements are a bit higher as well as higher down payments.
Tapping equity in your primary home is one way to raise cash for the purchases of your second home. This can be a home-equity loan or line of credit, or a cash-out- refinance where you take a larger mortgage on your current home and take out the extra cash. If you itemize, you can write off the mortgage interest you pay on up to $750,000 of debt secured by both your first and second homes. You can also deduct the real estate taxes - which are capped at $10,000.
Renting it Out
You may plan to rent your property when you are not there to help defray costs. My advice is to be very conservative in your estimates of rental income— you want to make sure you can weather another crisis such as COVID-19. Make sure you know the rental rules of the area— some areas disallow rentals; some disallow short-term rentals, and some prohibit renters from using amenities such as the pool or gym. If you do decide to rent your home, hiring a good housekeeping service is important. Renters like clean, comfortable, quality furnishings like they have at home. Tax deductions may be available for a rental home but there are complicated rules which will be covered in a separate article. I am finishing this article at our second home in Pinetop/Lakeside. It is 82 degrees— while Saddlebrooke will reach 100 degrees today. This vacation home is a wonderful getaway and I recommend it to everyone! Kathy Minx is a licensed realtor with Long Realty and is registered to sell in the White Mountains (Pinetop, Show Low, Alpine, Greer) as well as the Tucson market. She has owned and managed eight vacation homes and can help you find your dream getaway.