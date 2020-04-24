This certainly is a different and dangerous time for all of us. Nowhere to go, almost nothing to do. I usually present recipes that use common ingredients and do not take a lot of time in the kitchen. I had to really wrack my brain to come up with this month’s submission. We try not to go to the store very often and yet we still want nourishing, healthful and delicious meals before us. If you are not able to prepare these suggestions at this particular time, please refer to them in the future. I guarantee you will enjoy your efforts.
When you eat out and order a salad, do you get the feeling that you don’t know where to start? It always looks so symmetrical, so pretty, you don’t want to mess it up. So, do you sit there and stare at it? No, you start in and enjoy it. It is meant to look nice so that it sparks the appetite. The colors are intended to get those salivary glands working.
Now you can do the same thing at home. I’ll give you just a few pointers and you can use your imagination and come up with your own ideas. This is for a couple so if you have company, double or triple the amounts.
- Place lettuce leaves on a large plate to cover it.
- Using a ripe avocado slit it in half and then make a twisting turn to separate the halves. Remove the pit and the skin. Cut each half in quarters and arrange 4 slices in the center of each plate in a star pattern – or north, south, east, west. They do not have to touch in the center; in fact, it’s better if they do not.
- In the center of the star, place a scoop of chicken salad, or you could use tuna salad.
- Cut a tomato in half and then in quarters. Have some deviled eggs ready (hard-boiled eggs cut in half). Arrange the tomato wedges and eggs between each slice of avocado.
- Have some extra-large shrimp (about six to a plate), tails on and skewered, ready to be broiled or grilled. You will brush the shrimp with a sweet and spicy sauce that you can make with 3 Tbsp. orange marmalade, 1 tsp. orange juice, and some red pepper flakes. Use any reserved sauce on the shrimp before placing on the outside of the plates on the lettuce leaves.
- Have some radishes and mushrooms ready; maybe you’d like raw broccoli florets or green or black olives. Place these into the empty spaces to add color – and they’re good for you, too.This is where the imagination plays a big part. You can use cole slaw in the center, or cottage cheese. Small peeled carrots are colorful and nutritious. Green, red and yellow pepper strips could be added; or chunks of cheddar cheese. Try different combinations. Sprinkle just a little parsley flakes on the creation, or a little paprika. It looks nice and is impressive to those you are hosting.
This is where the imagination plays a big part. You can use cole slaw in the center, or cottage cheese. Small peeled carrots are colorful and nutritious. Green, red and yellow pepper strips could be added; or chunks of cheddar cheese. Try different combinations. Sprinkle just a little parsley flakes on the creation, or a little paprika. It looks nice and is impressive to those you are hosting.