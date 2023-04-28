Wisconsin natives Jackie Zalewski and Rick Kjome are some of our newest SaddleBrooke homeowners. For the many Badger and Packer fans—Jackie and Rick grew up in Antigo— in the northeast part of the state. Their marriage is young, but their relationship is long. They actually went to their high school Junior Prom together in the late 60’s.

Reuniting Once AgainDating in high school was fun, but nothing serious. After graduation, they both went off to college in different directions and on with the next stage of their lives. Rick stayed in Wisconsin and Jackie moved out west. She lived on both sides of the Snake River in Ontario, Oregon and then in Boise, Idaho for almost 30-years. Rick and Jackie had each gotten married and would cross paths occasionally when Jackie came back to visit or attend a reunion.

Unfortunately, both Jackie and Rick have experienced the loss of their partner. This is something many in this community have also experienced. It is extremely heart-warming when people are able to find companionship after a loss like this. Jackie had lost her husband and several years later, Rick lost his wife. Jackie reached out with a card to show her support and offer an ear. After quite a while, Rick decided to call. Fast forward—Rick and Jackie found each other, once again!

After months of facetime calls, fun conversations, and learning about the current version of each other, Rick decided to visit Jackie in Boise. Travel delays and a bit of anticipation lead to wine, calamari steaks and a fabulous reunion.

Next, following a windshear storm at Rick’s lake house, he had lost 80 trees, had no electricity, and Jackie came to town to help. They found themselves manually lighting the gas stove, sterilizing water from the lake and further exploring what might lie ahead for them together. Jackie stayed for eight days, and the rest is history. Rick and Jackie got married in July 2021 and were married by Jackie’s lawyer. They had a very private ceremony in the backyard with one couple as their witnesses.

Starting their SaddleBrooke ChapterYears ago, Jackie had spent time in Green Valley. She would come to SaddleBrooke to play golf. After Jackie and Rick got married, they knew they would be keeping a place in Wisconsin for the summers, but they wanted to explore communities they could enjoy during the winter months.

They have Wisconsin friends here in SaddleBrooke—Kerry and Marian Griebenow were encouraging them to get down here, and Janey Clausen, who is also from Antigo and has known both Rick and Jackie since high school, did too. What a small world!

Rick and Jackie decided to check out SaddleBrooke by booking a rental for part of the winter. Between the beautiful mountains, mild weather and the Wisconsin welcome—how could they refuse! They were enjoying their rental property with amazing mountain views. The bar had been set pretty high. And the warm welcome from residents made it obvious they would enjoy living in SaddleBrooke. They have made new friendships on the golf course, at the SaddleBrooke Club House Chef’s Table dinners, enjoying Date Night at The Preserve, and more.

They are excited to be moving into their new home on Moonwood with several Wisconsin neighbors they have already met, and Kerry and Marian happen to live just down the street.

Finding their HomeWe all think we know what we want. But when it comes to finding your home, it often comes down to a feeling. “We wanted a view, a gas cooktop, and most of all we wanted to feel that welcoming feeling when you walk in.” They looked at several homes and even considered a villa. But they quickly realized they wanted more space. They thought about renting for another season, but then the perfect situation presented itself.

Jackie and Rick were having dinner with their friends Rick and Diane Rupp, friends from the northwest. When talking about buying a house in SaddleBrooke, Rick #2 (Rupp) asked, “What would you do with your Boise home?” And Jackie shared that she was planning to sell it. Rick #2 immediately said, “We’ve been looking for a home just like yours—near our son in Boise. I’ve been in your house and love it.” Jackie handed him the keys and the Rupps went to visit her home. I firmly believe that things happen for a reason—this was meant to be! The Rupps now have a home closer to their son in Boise. And Rick and Jackie are beginning their next chapter as snowbirds in SaddleBrooke.

The other six months out of the year, Rick and Jackie will maintain a home in Wisconsin. They had a home built in 2021 going through the building process virtually during COVID. It had to be interesting picking countertops and tile online! The home is on a lake that has ties for both of them—Jackie’s uncle had lived on that lake as did Rick’s parents.

Interests and Next StepsComing from Idaho and Wisconsin, both Jackie and Rick are fond of the great outdoors. They enjoy golfing, fishing, hiking and they also look forward to playing more Bridge, MahJong and getting into pickleball, too.

The sellers were kind to provide them with a detailed floor plan with all the measurements you could want. “The house is move-in ready with an open kitchen. It just needs a gas cooktop and comfort height toilets,” grinned Jackie. “And we look forward to cooking together!” Whether Rick’s Shrimp Pasta or Jackie’s Chicken Piccata… it sounds like they enjoy the process and the company in the kitchen. They are moving into a Cimarron floor plan with a casita.