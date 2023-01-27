Meet Janet and John Fink—they first bought a home in SaddleBrooke in 2018. Like so many of our neighbors, they started as snowbirds who have since transitioned to full-time residents.

Finding SaddleBrookeJanet and John lived in Colorado for about 30-years. When traveling from Colorado to San Diego to visit their kids, they would take different routes and enjoy the sights of the state and national parks along the way. Often, they would stop in Tucson as a halfway point staying at Catalina State Park. “First, we stopped for a day, then a couple days, and that became a week because there are so many things to do in Catalina State Park,” said Janet.

While on a bird hike at Catalina, they met Jim Smith who suggested they come up and see SaddleBrooke since they liked the area. John said, “You know how it is when you come over the hill—now this is home!” They looked at houses over the next year or two and also explored other options.

They have friends in Las Vegas who wanted them to buy there. So, Janet and John took a different route to California and explored Las Vegas on their way. There was no comparison. They drove back by way of Tucson and ultimately, ended up buying a home in SaddleBrooke in 2018.

Earlier ChaptersAfter leaving Charles City, Iowa in 1992, Janet and John bought their first Colorado home on 40-acres north of La Veta in the Spanish Peaks area between Pueblo and Trinidad. Later, they decided to move closer to civilization and bought an old adobe home on 77-acres near Walsenburg.

Janet and John enjoyed the land—they had horses, dogs and cats and about 4- acres were irrigated to grow hay—managed by a local farmer. They were looking for a way to maintain the agricultural status of their property—evaluating several options. How about raising alpacas? They learned it would cost $40,000 to buy one alpaca! Then Janet discovered another option—bees! “You don’t have to stay every night to do chores when you raise bees.”

Janet decided to learn about raising honeybees. After attending a conference in Lincoln Nebraska, she spent a year getting certified as a master beekeeper. They enjoyed the friendly people in the National Beekeepers Association. When asked, they said “We have two hives. How many do you have?” The response “14,000, let me know if there is anything you ever need.” Over the course of 18-years and upwards of 50 beehives, Janet got involved in a program bringing more queen bees to Colorado from all over the country, working to grow the bee population. Bees are floundering because of all the chemicals, pesticides, and droughts. Each winter, there could be 30 percent loss or more of the beehives. “It was a hobby gone wild,” said Janet.

From the Country

to the CityJohn has been in industrial and commercial generators for many years. He and Janet moved to Denver living in Green Valley Ranch. John worked at DIA in the generator business and Janet for Denver Health as a radiology tech. For several years, they went back and forth every other weekend to their acreage in southern Colorado.

During the Y2K craziness, John was approached to get into the sales side of the business. “I’m not a sales guy,” laughed John. Twenty-three years later, he still enjoys selling generators—now, from SaddleBrooke. Once they bought their SaddleBrooke home, Janet retired from radiology so they could spend their winters here and she manages the books for the generator business.

Family and ActivitiesJanet and John have been married for 32-years. Between them, they have raised five kids and now enjoy six grandchildren ranging from two-years-old to young adults out of college. Their kids live in Parker and Castle Rock, Colorado, San Diego, and one splits time between Cave Creek and Anchorage.

They keep plenty busy—John golfs two to three times a week and Janet plays a lot of pickleball. They are on the worship team at church and enjoy walking, swimming, and using the fitness centers. Both work at Catalina State Park—John in the nature program and Janet there as well as the ranger station— the park that introduced them to SaddleBrooke! Janet also helps at the Kids Closet each week. And when adventure calls—they head out with their airstream trailer to explore state and national parks across the country.

Their New HomeIn January 2022, they sold the ranch north of Walsenburg and became full time residents in SaddleBrooke. They talked about remodeling their current home but were hesitant because of supply shortages. They often would look at open houses and one day John came home from church and said, “Do you want to go to an open house? T here’s one on the hill.” Next thing you know, they had found their next home. They walked into a beautifully remodeled home on Stoney Cliff Drive. “The view is drop dead gorgeous, you walk in the house and see straight out,” smiled Janet. John added, “We’d have been torn up for a year if we remodeled. And the mountains just call to you, this is home.” It was my pleasure helping Janet and John purchase their expanded Laredo with an attached casita and welcome them as new neighbors to Unit 19 and sell their beautiful Diego on Golf Course Drive.