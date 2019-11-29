The Gardeners Exchange in conjunction with the SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invites you to attend “Colorful Winter Perennials” presented by Eric Clark, Horticulturist at Civano Nursery, Tucson, on Thursday, January 9 at 1 p.m., in the West Ballroom of MountainView in SaddleBrooke. Eric has worked as horticulturist and landscape designer for 25 years. His expert knowledge of this unique environment makes him the ultimate Southwest designer. If you have a plant question, Eric can answer it.
Eric will share with us his favorite winter perennials and discuss which plants have the best chance of surviving hungry wildlife invaders. No registration needed. Open seating. For more information, please email Zann Wilson at zannlwilson@gmail.com or call (219) 263-3261.