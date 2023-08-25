Jessica and Joe Bonelli are two of our newest residents in SaddleBrooke who are still getting settled in their beautifully updated home. Having grown up in the Philadelphia area and having raised their kids in Colorado, they had made their way to Arizona about a decade ago. But they had not found their community—not until discovering SaddleBrooke.

Getting to SaddleBrookeAbout 10-years ago, Jessica and Joe bought a place in Scottsdale and at the same time friends of theirs bought a home in SaddleBrooke. They had come to visit Dee and Michael, but didn’t think that a ‘retirement community’ was quite right for them. Yet, when visiting, they noticed how active the community was and how many friends they had made. After a few years, Jessica felt something was missing in Scottsdale. “It was a great house, but you really couldn’t meet people in our neighborhood. There was no community pool, no activities. I don’t think this community is for us, it is too isolated.” So, they sold their home in Scottsdale and began looking to buy in SaddleBrooke.

40-Years StrongJoe and Jessica were high school sweethearts in Ambler, Pennsylvania. They started dating when Joe was a senior and Jess a sophomore. You’ll have to ask how they met—it was a bonfire and an unexpected pinch which has led to almost 40-years of marriage! What a fun story…

Joe graduated from the University of Delaware and proceeded to get a job in the packaging industry and quickly put a ring on Jessica’s finger. Smart man! Joe was transferred and they moved to Denver where he later started a custom packaging business. He was able to carve out a niche business including design, packaging and custom fulfillment—high quality service was the key. And Jess explained with a smile, “I get to do the fun stuff like tax reporting, insurance, purchasing, and supplier identification.” Joe laughed while saying, “Jess does everything that involves patience!” Now 25-years later, Jess and Joe are still serving clients and working their way toward retirement. “I’m still trying to figure out how to retire,” Joe said.

The FamilyJoe and Jessica have two daughters that both live in the Denver area: Alyssa and Samantha. Alyssa played volleyball for the University of Denver. Go Denver University—I also played volleyball for the Pioneers! Now Alyssa leads a Spanish tutoring business and lives in Boulder. Their other daughter Sam has a daughter C.C. who is 18-months-old and she is about to have another baby any minute! Sam lives in Westminster, not far from her sister. Jessica is looking forward to her next trip to help with the grandkids: the new baby and big sister C.C.

TravelsWith their 40th anniversary approaching next year, a big trip could be in the works. They both loved Italy for their 20th anniversary exploring Florence, Todi and Rome where the cathedrals and history provided plenty of enjoyment. When asked about their next adventure, they both agreed that Greece and Turkey might be the next big attraction. And who knows, maybe a Mediterranean cruise would allow them to visit Croatia, too.

Staying BusySo, where will you find Jessica and Joe now that they are living in SaddleBrooke? Jessica likes to garden, “I love the Arizona desert plants. I can’t wait to pick the brain of the master gardeners and hope to find some gardening groups.” Jess also likes to read and travel. I’m sure there are plenty of book clubs that might be a fit.

Joe is a golfer. “I like having fun and joking around with the guys on the course,” he said. And it sounds like he has found his next passion: woodworking. Joe said, “I’m obsessed, I’ve been learning how they built furniture 100-years ago. First, I bought some old tools, like chisels. And then I needed to learn how to sharpen the chisels. I’m more intrigued with the process than the results.”

Finding their HomeThe process of buying a home can be challenging and stressful. As a realtor, it is my job to determine how I can best support my clients through this process. Joe and Jess were ready to find their home, yet, when we met, they were frustrated and looking for help. They had sold their Denver home and their Scottsdale home and were renting in SaddleBrooke. “We needed to know that we could count on our agent, working on our behalf.” They had shared their priorities—and as we all know, our priorities can change. That is why it is important to be fluid and explore a variety of listings. Ultimately, it is often about a feeling when you find the right home. Jess and Joe are excited to be settling into their beautifully updated Topaz in Unit three. The only thing they may want to do is add the golf garage/woodworking space!

