When you moved to SaddleBrooke did you think of that new home as being a part-time abode, downsizing residence or permanent home?
Many start out with a smaller home because they are Winter Residents, a larger home because they are sure all their family and friends will come to visit, or a Villa because they want to travel and enjoy the lock and leave experience.
Now, after a few years in that current home, some are starting to rethink their choices. As a Real Estate Concierge for the Realty Executives Make Your Move Matter Team, Beth and I see a lot of lifestyle changes occurring in SaddleBrooke.
For some like myself, they started out with a smaller home figuring they no longer wanted the upkeep of a larger place and after a few years find themselves seeking more space. Whether it be for a home office, “man cave,” hobby room or in-law situation, some choose to seek a larger home and others look to add on a Casita.
Then of course some are faced with the dilemma of what to do with all that extra space they originally bought that is no longer useful and no fun to clean. For me, it took three moves to get it right!
Whatever the circumstance, this is a life changing decision which some have difficulty managing. Hence, a good time to seek the help of a reputable Realtor who can assist you with making the right move.
I have lived here for 23 years and as a retired Realtor for SaddleBrooke Resales, I have amassed a wealth of knowledge which I gladly share with Beth’s clients. From turning your current home into a perfect sanctuary with the addition of a casita or staging to market it and working with you on a home more suited to your needs of today, I can help.
We are a Team that Makes Your Move Matter, one step, one dream, one vision at a time. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get together soon…today may be the best day to start planning and putting those thoughts into action!