For most of us, especially those who live here year-round, it has been one very long winter season and if you’re like me, you are spending lots of time at home…
Thanks to my husband, Jimmy, I have the freedom to make changes—within reason. I say that with tongue-in-cheek, because I first must plant a seed, then carefully nurture it until it is planted firmly in his thoughts and eventually becomes his idea!
This past month I called my painter and redid our office/den, the guest bath and our main bath with a new Sherwin Williams paint called “Mink”. It was the fall of 2021 “Paint Color of the Year”, and although the painter thought I was going daft because it is a dramatic color change, Jimmy absolutely fell in love with it.
For some, deep shades of gray with a hint of plum might be a turn-off but for us, it is very subtle and soothing, like a friendly hug at the end of a long day.
I also denuded my walls and sent some items to a local consignment shop and those she did not take were donated to the Goose. I am finally at a time in my life where I don’t need walls lined with pictures and cute sayings. Some I rehomed to other rooms, most got a last hug and went for a ride.
It’s funny how I didn’t know how I would part with certain items but now that they are gone, I am enjoying the open wall space and ability to have a more dramatic impact on the artwork that means the most.
We also changed out old rugs for newer, lighter area rugs that allow the floors to become a focal point once again, especially now that we ripped out the standard 3-inch baseboards for 5-inch with toe kicks. It truly updated the appearance and gave our villa a crisp new look.
I think I’ll leave the rest of our humble abode intact for now and get ready to enjoy our outdoor living space as we move on to warmer weather.
I did manage to rehome our large patio chairs and opt for smaller, easier to move chairs to place around our firepit and love the change.
I also moved a planter to our front walkway which was a very easy way to dress up the entry as well as adding a new pot and green foliage to the back patio and you’d be amazed at what a difference these small changes made.
Jim is hoping I’m done for the year but, hey—who knows what my dreams will conjure up next!