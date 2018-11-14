What does your entry say about you? Does it greet people with a feeling of warmth and welcome or does it sit like a dead plant and do nothing?
The entryway deserves attention. Not only does it extend your living space, it also announces to guests who you are and what you like. Entryways give visitors a peek at your personality before they come in the door.
We enclosed our entry with a new security screen door to keep out debris and bats and installed floor tile to give it a finished room look. A seating bench is practical and allows us to change walking footwear while silk flowers, a lantern, an outdoor rug and new chandelier just give it panache. Now it looks like an atrium and we love it.
First impressions mean a lot, and nothing is more rewarding then having your guests greet you with compliments on how warm and inviting your entryway feels. It makes them want to come in and stay a while.
To find your own inspiration visit houzz.com and Pinterest or shop magazines for great decorating ideas and put that knowledge to work for you. Stores like Home Goods (and even the Goose) have great finds, you just need to get out and explore, pick some treasures and let your creative side come out. Changing accent plants and flowers with the seasons keeps it interesting and fresh looking.
Jo Parsons, Make Your Move Matter Team Real Estate Concierge