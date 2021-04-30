Did you ever have one of those days where you just cannot find what you are looking for and decide today, I am going to get organized? Well, you are not alone!
Over the years I have spent way too much money on fancy storage containers only to realize they don’t fit the drawer; don’t hold the shapes or sizes I need or take up more space than I have to give. I started getting creative with ordinary containers that I would normally toss in the trash and put them to good use.
For instance, you know those fancy cookie tins (especially the oblong ones) that have the dividers in them? They make a great container for sewing needles, thread, pins, etc., take up minimal space in a cabinet and keep everything in one place for easy use.
Glass jars are very handy for nails, screws, rubber bands, and all that “stuff” you keep in a junk drawer until you can one day sort it out. You can easily attach the lids under a shelf unit and just screw the jar in place for easy accessibility with all contents readily visible.
Have a cute box or container you just hate to toss away? Fancy it up and use it on your vanity for lipsticks, make-up, and what have you, and your drawers can be put to better use for those items you don’t use every day.
For those who have visiting grandkids, use an old wooden or metal tray to create a coloring center by decorating some old tin cans and attaching them with heavy duty glue or small screws then filling them with crayons, magic markers, brushes, etc. and adding some coloring books to entertain their artistic side. They can take the tray from one area to another without having everything scattered throughout the house. Save those larger plastic jars to keep water in for painting and you’ll be a big hit…
Got pets? Do not toss those take out containers away, they make perfect to go bowls you can easily keep in the car for days when you’re out and about with them and can’t get home in time for lunch. You can just pop it open, set it down and let them enjoy. Don’t forget the water, an old thermos or juice container works great for travel.
Desk drawers are another name for junk collectors. Utilize those glass jars you just tossed in the trash. You can keep everything handy and visible. If you have one of those utensil caddies, slip the jars into that and everything will be at your fingertips. The drawers can go back to being used for paper, envelopes, note pads or etc., but your “stuff” will be in plain sight.
Whatever your needs, you can always repurpose those everyday items we take for granted. Forget about the expensive containers no one will see anyway and let your imagination take over. You will not only save money, but you’ll also help to keep our planet green. It’s a win-win for everyone!
Jo Parsons, Real Estate Concierge, Make Your Move Matter!