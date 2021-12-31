Happy New Year! I hope you survived the “Non Year” as bravely as we did.
Now that 2022 has arrived, it’s time to start getting organized and ready for what will hopefully be a more normal year.
One of the things I like to do is review my previous calendar year and check monthly dates for routine maintenance items and then call those companies to get on their list early, so I don’t get lost in the last minute “oops I was supposed to call and get the furnace people here” syndrome.
I usually make appointments for my A/C and furnace units in April and October. Just before the heat and then the cold arrives. It’s also a good time to check those smoke detectors, have the roof inspected and look over the irrigation system for leaks. It’s also a great time to check your windows and screens for damage.
Sadly, it’s also time to put away Christmas for another year, noting that all exterior decorations must be down by Saturday, January 8 per your ALC Guidelines. If some of your holiday items are starting to show a little wear and tear, it’s time to put them to rest and take advantage of sales for next year. I put all my decorations in clear plastic bins and place on top of the storage cabinets in our garage, so they are visible and ready for unpacking in late November. It makes it much easier to know which ones to take down first and of course, Jimmy loves everything organized in his man cave!
I also like to start going through my linen closet items, seeing how many extra towels and sheets I have amassed and clearing out those that have seen better days. With January White Sales, it’s a good time to replace those worn items and donate what you can’t or don’t use.
I like to donate my towels to the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network when they have their monthly First Friday Drop-Off as many of the shelters are in desperate need of towels for their fur babies… and speaking of SBPRN, just in case you haven't heard… they are now a 501c3 organization and therefore eligible for your tax deductible donation. Beth, Lynn and I are very excited to now be able to make donations for clients who sell or purchase a home through them.
As part of the Make Your Move Matter Team, it truly is amazing to see how much was donated to our community's worthwhile charities and I am honored to be an associate as they continue to excel and grow in SaddleBrooke.