When we first downsized to our Villa, I was completely retired and no longer felt I needed a large home office or workspace.
Then I got involved with our community needs and became a member of the Landscape Committee, joined the Make Your Move Matter Real Estate Team, volunteered on the SaddleBrooke Two ALC and suddenly realized my recently purchased computer desk was not going to cut it.
I share a home office with Jim but soon found that wasn’t the brightest idea as he is a neatnik personified! Every time I leave paperwork out, step away to feed the four-paws or get involved with a phone call, everything disappears…yup! He takes it upon himself to straighten up my work areas.
Now some are probably thinking— gee, what a nice guy…NOT!! So, I put my mind to work and came up with a perfect solution…I would turn my spare room/office closet into a built-for-me workspace.
With the help of my contractor James Widdows, we designed and implemented my ideas into a perfect hideaway office space with shelves to hold all my books, a small two drawer file cabinet for current needs, an added electric outlet and a new LED light that provides ample brightness.
The best part? I can close the door, and nobody sees what I have strewn about my new workspace. The spare room/office is now neat and tidy which makes Jimmy happy and I was able to purchase a treadmill and place it in this area which makes me happy and the four-paws love always knowing where I am.
This was a relatively inexpensive project which cost less than the new desks I had purchased for our last home and could not take with us. It utilizes a countertop James had just removed from a jobsite, a quart of paint and a new chair.
So, if you are feeling like you don’t have a place to call your own, think to yourself, how much do I really need that spare closet? Can I put it to better use? Of course, you can let your imagination go to work for you and just get it done…