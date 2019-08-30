Why choose SaddleBrooke?
This is a question I often received from clients when I was a Realtor in my past life. My answer was almost invariably the same – “It may not be Heaven, but it is as close as you can get”.
One of the reasons SaddleBrooke continues to be a beautiful haven is the hard work and determination of our ALC Committee Members and our Board of Directors who work hand in hand to assist us with necessary requirements that allow change, but keep the beauty of our community its number one priority.
If you choose to live in SaddleBrooke, you choose to live in a community that has restrictions on what you can and cannot do to the exterior of your home or yard without making a visit to the ALCs (Architectural Landscape Committees).
Today, the ALC in HOA2 is striving to make your visit an easy, comfortable experience. They have adopted an “appointment” system which allows you to set aside a time on Thursday mornings between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to meet with a team of volunteers who are knowledgeable in the permit process and work to get you taken care of quickly.
Whether you live in HOA 1 or 2, including The Preserve and Villas, there are certain exterior projects that require a permit. This may include anything from repainting your home to improving your landscape, replacing windows, installing pavers, pony walls, or new enclosures to replacing dead plants and trees.
The ALC is not out to give us a hard time, they are there to protect our valuable investment and keep SaddleBrooke the best it can be for future generations.
In working with this group, we can all benefit. Take pride in your home and yard, clean up those weeds, trim those shrubs and trees and keep our neighborhoods pristine. Then visit one of the restaurants for a well-earned meal accompanied by your beverage of choice and a fun evening with good friends.
If you happen to bump into someone on the ALC, give them a handshake and a thank you, they deserve a little praise!