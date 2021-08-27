Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to invite you to attend an online program presented by Dr. Jacqueline Soule, author and garden expert on Thursday, September 16 at 1 p.m. Join us for “Wonderful Winter Landscapes.” Dr. Jacqueline A. Soule is a long-time Southwest gardener and award-winning garden writer with 15 books and over 5,000 columns and articles in national, regional, and local publications. Jacqueline has offered numerous community classes and is a popular speaker with garden clubs and professionals. More at GardeningWithSoule.com.
Southern Arizona is a unique growing area presenting numerous challenges—mineral rich soils, cool winters, hot summers and voracious wildlife. Local author Dr. Jacqueline Soule will discuss a number of low water plants that will help your yard look colorful, lush and inviting for you—especially in the cooler months of our winter, when we want to use our yards.
Register at extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners, then click on “events.” For questions about registration, email Lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.