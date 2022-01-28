Save the date! We are back in person. Join your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the SaddleBrooke Ranch Sol Ballroom for 2021: A Pretty, Weird Year in the Sonoran Desert with Amy Belk, manager of Pima Prickly Park, Pima County’s Native Plant Nursery, located in Oro Valley. Amy has worked in horticulture for more than 20-years and has observed the horticulture industry from many different angles but feels most at home serving and interacting with the community, and sharing her excitement about plants with others.
Join us for a discussion about what we are seeing in our native plants after a weird year of droughts and floods, superheat and superblooms, and unprecedented foraging from both insects and animals. With a focus on our native plant communities, we will talk about the situation both before and after our substantial summer rains, how things are looking through winter, and what we might expect to see going forward.
Policy changes at SaddleBrooke Ranch have caused us to ask for your support. Since we are a not-for-profit organization, we are unable to absorb the cost of a $1 per chair set up fee. We ask you to consider donating a dollar to our program in an effort to address this fee. Collection baskets will be at the entry door. T hank you in advance for your generosity and we very much look forward to seeing all of our garden friends for this reentry to in-person programming.
Questions? Email Zann Wilson at zannlwilson@gmail.com.