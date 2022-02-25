Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to invite you to attend an in-person presentation with Kathleen Prudic, an ecologist and professor in the School of Natural Resources and the Environment at the University of Arizona. Please join us on Thursday, March 17, at 1 p.m. in the East Ballroom at SaddleBrooke HOA-2 for “Citizen Science and Conservation Take Flight in Butterflies.” Dr. Prudic will discuss her work with butterflies and the science platform that observes thousands of butterflies globally.
Kathleen ‘Katy’ Prudic, PhD is an ecologist interested in understanding how climate change is impacting where, when, and how butterflies make a living and what we can do to help them through these changes. She is co-director of eButterfly (e-butterfly.org), an online citizen science platform that harnesses the observations of thousands of butterfly enthusiasts. Her research encompasses precision conservation, human-computer networks, and data science.
Questions? Email Sheilah Britton at sheilahlou@gmail.com.