Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Master Gardeners invite you to join us for an online Community Education program with Carianne Campbell, owner of Strategic Habitat Enhancements on Thursday, January 21 at 1 p.m. Carianne will speak on Near-Native Plant Choices from the Chihuahuan Desert for your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Garden.
Botanist Carianne Campbell is a well-known advocate for native plant conservation and restoration and has conducted projects large and small throughout the southwest region. She has worked in the government, business, and non-profit sectors over the past 20 years, and recently has started her own consulting firm, Strategic Habitat Enhancements, LLC.
Learn some additional "near-native" plants from the nearby Chihuahuan Desert to add to your landscapes. These plants can withstand not only our hot summers, but winter temperatures below freezing. Join Carianne Campbell for a tour of some of the most interesting selections from New Mexico, Texas, and Chihuahua, Mexico.
Register for the meeting by visiting our new website at https://extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners for registration information.
Questions about registration? Email Laurie McCoy at lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.