Now that most of our residents are back and many are thinking about downsizing, upsizing, or moving, SaddleBrooke is moving into the “buying/selling season.” If you are starting to think about selling your home, there are a few things you should consider before moving forward.

How does your curb appeal size up? If it’s starting to look a little tired, you need to clean it up. Trim those overgrown shrubs, make sure your gravel is neat and clean. If you have bare spots, get them filled with fresh stone. Driveway a mess of tire tracks? Get it cleaned by a professional along with your garage flooring. Nothing says my home has been well taken care of better than a clean and neat exterior presence.

If your house hasn’t been painted in over seven years, it’s time to address that issue as well. Use an up-to-date paint color and let it shine! Get a free roof inspection, consider a pre-listing inspection and take care of any necessary repairs.

Regarding the interior of your home, if you have older carpeting that is now showing some wear and tear, replace it with a neutral shade. You don’t have to buy the best, but you should have a good pad under which makes even a lesser quality carpet look good.

Get your tile and grout cleaned and if necessary, have the grout painted to give it a fresh, modern look. One of the best updates is fresh paint. Choose a neutral light color such as soft whites, beiges, and grays which can make your rooms look larger and uncomplicated.

Before getting your interior painted, if you have heavy drapes or those old vertical blinds, remove them and fill all the holes as this will give the rooms a much larger appearance. Just make sure all your windows are professionally cleaned and sparkling. It truly makes a great impression…

Declutter all your counters and closets, get rid of that messy junk drawer and don’t forget those garage cabinets! Buyers like to see lots of storage opportunities and if you have them stuffed to the gills, it is a huge turnoff. Pack it, junk it, donate it, rent a storage unit if you need to but please… don’t just leave it!

Seek advice from your realtor and trust their judgment in rearranging furniture and décor. When staging your home, the most important advice I can give you is less is more. You want potential buyers picturing their furniture and art pieces in the space. If you have an abundance of items, they will spend their time looking at that and not having an open mind. Remember, not everyone can visualize a space if it’s over filled.

Last but not least, keep everything neat, clean, and ready for showings as the drop of a pin!