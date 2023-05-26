How many of you take advantage of the amount of storage space that can be placed in your garage?

Do you utilize open shelving, closed door cabinets, above space or just drive in, enter the house and forget about it?

When we moved to our Villa, we knew our storage space was going to be far less than the three-car garage we had in our home. Jimmy was close to having the big one because he was used to his full-size golf cart garage complete with work bench and open shelving from the cabinets we repurposed from our great room. I promised him I would not interfere with the design of his “man cave” area and I have tried really hard to respect the amount of space he thinks he needs for who knows what.

We worked with a professional to give him the optimum amount of cabinet storage, a well placed work bench and a slop sink which was a mandatory addition for both of us.

We also had to ensure there was room for two pieces of exercise equipment along with parking for the ever-present golf cart; aka second car for SaddleBrooke.

Once the cabinets and hardware were chosen, we worked to choose a paint color that would enhance the look and finally had the floor coated to minimize the amount of dust that came into the kitchen. The final product is efficient, attractive, and most importantly, a great sanctuary for Jimmy and his projects.

Of course, I did manage to snag some of the cabinets for those extras we all accumulate over time for parties and social gatherings, not to mention the supplies I need for my volunteer work with SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network and most recently the Friendly Contact Team of Senior Village.

As space requirements grew, we learned to add a couple of open shelves and take advantage of the cabinet tops for my holiday decorations and some items that are too long for the cabinets.

All in all, the cost of doing our garage makeover, while not inexpensive, is well worth the results—and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

We each have our own sections and I can keep all my cleaning and potting supplies, paper towels, plastic bags, etc. in one place while Jimmy has his tools, electrical cords, etc. separated and close to his work bench. I have another cabinet for holiday supplies, etc. including my Xmas tree which fits perfectly on the bottom shelf and allows extra storage above.

While some consider the garage just a place for cars and garden tools, for us it is a mandatory organization station that we both enjoy and it went a long way in avoiding arguments because we can’t find what we are looking for. Now, everything has a place, and our marriage is still going strong after 42-years. It’s the perfect time of year to reorganize your garage, what are you waiting for?