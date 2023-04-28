Should I do an estate sale? That is a question asked over and over again by many clients who are downsizing, moving to an assisted living facility, or going back to family in a distant state.

While making such monumental decisions is never an easy task, it helps to know your options before you make decisions that may impact you for years to come.

Fortunately, when we sold our SaddleBrooke house to downsize to a villa, the buyers opted to purchase most of our furniture. While we most likely could have done better financially with an estate sale, it was the right decision for us at the time. The only things we needed to be concerned about were clothing, dishes, pots and pans and some of our valued art pieces. The cost of hiring a moving company was drastically reduced so, in the end, we came out ahead.

For those who can’t take a lot of furniture and art items with them, having an estate sale is a viable choice to make. Once you have chosen a company and worked out all the details, you pack up the items you intend to keep and leave the rest to them.

Estate sale personnel generally do the rest from itemizing, displaying, marketing and selling, to arranging post-sale for items to be picked up, and liquidating any items that did not sell to wholesalers. You literally have nothing to do but make sure you have moved prior to the sale. The one thing you do NOT want to do is try to live in your house up to the day of the sale.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

It generally takes the team a full week to inventory, research, mark, and set everything up, so they are literally at your house every day making sure all your items are effectively displayed and priced for sale. Once the sale is over, they arrange for the wholesaler to come in and purchase the balance, then spend another week making sure everything is out and left broom-clean.

The hardest part of moving and leaving your home to be emptied by strangers is the emotional attachment, which can seem very stressful to so many. One of the I suggest coping with this process is to think of it as a good book you have enjoyed reading right up to the last chapter. Once that book is finished, you go out and get another one to read and cherish.

Leaving memories behind can be hard, but finding new ones can bring new life into the air you breathe. Look forward my friend… there’s a new and exciting chapter just waiting to be read.

Article by Jo Parsons, Real Estate Concierge, The Give Back Team of Realty Executives.