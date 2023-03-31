If you are seriously thinking about selling your home, some of the major items you may want to consider before listing are color choice, updated appliances and most importantly, your HVAC, hot water heater and your roof.

I’m sure that while your home paint and wallpaper choices were perfect stylish 20-plus-years-ago, they may now be considered outdated and unappealing to today’s buyers. This is not to say they weren’t great back then, today is another story. Like clothing fads and shoe fashions, things change…

Refreshing your home with a new updated paint color may seem like a monumental task, but it is the easiest way to deal with your outdated humble abode and move it to a more favorable position in the market. Neutral colors are more appealing to potential buyers because it gives them the creative freedom to add their personal touches in a place they’re looking to call home.

Consider what it will take to lure a buyer into your home instead of the recently remodeled house three doors away from you. They may even have less square-footage, but their home has a sale pending sign out front and you do not. Perhaps your neighbor replaced their outdated appliances, painted the walls a fresh neutral shade and got rid of the worn carpets. They did their homework and made that house stand out in a busy real estate market.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For a couple of years, you only had to put a sign out front and within days your home was sold and you were on your way with plenty of cash to live the dream. Now, with interest rates climbing, buyers are more demanding and want to purchase a move in ready home without having to make changes before they even have a signature on the contract.

This market is more competitive, and those buyers are savvier. If you truly want to get top dollar and walk away with a profit from your most precious investment, it is wise to put some time and effort into hiring a painter and bringing those rooms up to today’s standards.

This may have to include purchasing a new appliance package and making sure your air conditioning and water heater meet today’s standards. Also, get that roof inspection done before you put your house on the market. Prelisting inspections are one of the best investments you can make to ensure you qualify for the best price possible. You may have to spend some time and money to become the house everyone wants, but in the end, you will get all of that back and then some.

Selling a home profitably today means doing your homework, accepting criticism and making changes, it’s that simple…so, don’t miss out on an opportunity simply because you still love the choices you made all those many years ago or because you don’t want to be bothered with painters and repairmen disrupting your routine. Let go, update and get that sold sign planted in your front yard instead of your neighbors!