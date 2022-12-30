As the Events Co-Chair for the recent SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network Fashion Show, I started scanning my wardrobe and had a startling awakening…

I began by thinking perhaps I should browse through my tops and see what is fashionable and what is so passe I can’t be seen in public with them on… well, let me tell you those racks are pretty bare as of this writing.

Incredibly, I now have more hangers than tops!!! On to the pants, leggings, capris, and shorts. Again, after trying on each pair, I began the onerous task of folding, piling, and discarding some I have had for over 15-years. You heard right ladies—over 15-years!

Now I am standing in the middle of a very well-organized, barren room that could be turned into my home office if not for the fact I share it with Jimmy…

Not usually one to feel lesser because my husband has more clothes than I do, I did actually begin to feel inferior and so…you guessed it, I purged his clothes as well. How dare he have more tops and bottoms than me!

Now that I have all this wonderful space and oh so many empty hangers, I am starting to rethink how many clothes we actually need versus how many hangers I can refill, and I’ve come to the realization that less truly is more.

Naturally, I will be doing some shopping over the next month, but this time around I will also be more selective and hopefully leave some of those hangers empty and perhaps donate them along with the tops and bottoms we no longer wear or need.

I’m now turning to basic black and white with some “fun” additions but leaning more towards basic bottoms and tops that work for both business and pleasure. The same goes for my better half, he does not need 25 golf shirts for crying out loud. He also does not need 20 pair of shorts and 16 pair of pants…if he doesn’t wear them for a year, they go to charity.

Don’t keep putting the purge off ladies, take a deep breath, put your big girl pants on and get to it! It only hurts for a little while and donating those items you haven’t worn for many years will give you far more pleasure than trying to cram a new top into an overcrowded, outdated closet. Then, go shopping!!