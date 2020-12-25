Are you planning on selling your house this year? If so, consider meeting with a professional to see what you can do to make your home stand out from all the others.
Consulting with a Real Estate Concierge can help you determine exactly what you should be doing before listing so you can maximize the return on your investment and have your home show to its brightest potential.
The first step in the process is to declutter and thoroughly clean every inch of your home from the ceilings down to the floors and everything in between including drawers, cabinets, storage, and outdoor living spaces. Next, you need to determine how much furniture you really need and how you can rearrange it or repurpose it, so your home shows its space optimally.
If you are planning on moving before listing and your house is spacious, I may refer you to a professional stager. They provide the latest trends in furniture and accessories that compliment your homes’ character at a reasonable cost.
When I am called in for a consultation, I first take a walk through the home, take notes, and create a visual of what would impress potential buyers (good and bad!) I observe the condition of your appliances, counters, cabinets, window treatments, flooring, bathroom/kitchen fixtures, and garage flooring and cabinets. If items need repair, replacement or updating, I note it.
If your floors need serious cleaning and/or replacement along or if your wall colors are dated, I note it. I can make suggestions for flooring and wall colors that will appeal to today’s younger buyers and I have a list of reliable contractors to get the job done!
Often, a moderate investment will return to you two or threefold and help sell your home faster. Most buyers today want a house that is move-in ready and are willing to pay more to not have to ‘mess’ with anything.
Other areas to pay attention to are the house systems. Are your furnace and AC units checked regularly and maintained properly? Is your roof inspected at least every three years? Is your irrigation system up to date? Has your home been painted in the last five years? Are your window treatments in good shape? Is the garage floor in like new condition?
These questions and more are what a Real Estate Concierge like me helps you answer. Together, we decide the best path to move forward to make your house as attractive as possible to maximize your investment.