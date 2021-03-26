Little did I realize when I chose paint colors for our Villa, in 2017, that some of them would become “Color of the Year” for 2021.
It came as quite a surprise when I read the article on the latest colors and discovered shades of dark gray, warm browns and light teals are all the rage. Not to mention that always popular-in-the-desert shade of terra cotta.
When deciding on my color palette, I brought the warm brown from my former home, a shade that made me feel warm and cozy and blended beautifully with the ledge stone fireplace wall, accented our artwork and gave depth to the room size.
To define the space in our open concept floor plan, I chose a gray tone that complimented the brown and allowed me to carry through the brown into my countertops with ease.
For our master bedroom, I went out of my comfort zone and chose a rich dark gray accented by a softer light gray for one wall to give the room interest.
The dark gray has become one of my favorites, and I recently added a small area rug in tones of charcoal and light gray, cream, and soft teal. For the winter months, I used a coverlet of incredibly soft teal with dark gray accent pillows and this week opted to use my gray, white and charcoal coverlet accented by a deeper teal throw and pillows to give the room a fresh, cooling effect for the warmer months ahead.
I carried the theme into the master bath with a dark teal rug and a mixture of silk flowers in the same tones to enhance the look.
In the living area, I added some throw pillows in shades of teal, cream and brown along with a silk arrangement which brings everything together.
I did a color consult for one of my clients and her favorite color is purple, so we scoped the internet to find that exactly right bed covering to compliment her chair and then browsed through my color chart to find a perfect blend to add as an accent wall. We chose a soft rich sage green which she is going to carry into the master bath and compliment with towels and bathmats. Now if we can just find those perfect color nightstand lamps…
Whatever colors you choose this year, it’s nice to know we don’t have to live in a world of limitations. There is a myriad of wonderful choices out there and it just takes a little imagination to make your home into a beautiful, colorful sanctuary.
Jo Parsons, Real Estate Concierge, Make Your Move Matter team