Are you planning on building a casita or adding a guest suite in the near future?
Have you given any thought to how you will design and furnish the space?
For your guests, comfort is the number one priority. Shop the home good stores and opt for neutral, soft bed linens in colors that compliment your home as well as your guest quarters. Plush linens make it feel sumptuous and inviting. Don’t skimp on the mattress and pillows. You want your guests to feel well rested and ready for a fun filled day after a good night's sleep.
Furnish the space with a small desk for writing notes, etc. and make sure there is ample electric outlets for a computer and phone charger. Make sure your guest suite is equipped with wi-fi and a TV. Choose a comfortable chair and small lamp table for reading, add ambience with artwork that depicts the local area, some books or brochures that make planning a day trip easy and enjoyable. Provide a small kitchenette complete with microwave, under-counter fridge with some goodies such as fruit, cold drinks, juice, milk, wine, beer, etc. and a coffee maker with pods for convenience. Simple dishes, coffee cups and flatware allow for a light snack or breakfast in the comfort of their own space. A small sink for cleanup in this area is a must. Don’t forget the sugar and tea bags along with bottled water and paper towels.
In the bath, supply good quality thick terry towels with a soft touch that say a lot about how you put their comfort first. Make sure you include toiletries in a cute basket or box with a collection of body soap, shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, a disposable razor, toothpaste and of course a spare toothbrush just in case. Tuck a hair drier, hand mirror, extra toilet paper, Kleenex and room deodorizer into the vanity and add hooks for guest robes and slippers.
A small closet with a luggage valet is a bonus as are nightstands with ample storage or a platform bed with drawers under for added storage.
The best flooring choices for guest traffic are tile or the new luxury vinyl products. An area rug will add warmth in the winter months and soften the look. Include a ceiling fan with light and adequate outlets for nightstand lamps.
Good quality window treatments will complete the look and give your guests a feeling of privacy and comfort.
And don’t forget pet luxuries if they bring their fur babies along for the fun!
Jo Parsons, Real Estate Concierge, Make Your Move Matter team.