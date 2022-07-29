How many times have you walked through your home, opened closets or cupboards, and thought I really should clean that out, and then you put it off until tomorrow?

What if tomorrow never came and all that stuff you were going to sort through is left to your spouse, your children, your grandchildren, your realtor? So many memories, cherished treasures, and keepsakes that you planned on giving to family and now they may simply end up at a donation site because no one understands how important they were to you…

Having lost some dear friends this year and seeing what their spouse or family are having to endure was a huge wake up call. We are at the age where we certainly aren’t getting any younger and as time goes by, it will become harder to cope with many of our daily routines.

Perhaps it is time to start sorting and dividing up those treasures into packing boxes and shipping them to the family members you know will appreciate them and share their joy while you are here. A few years ago, I started doing just that and when the boxes were received, the joy that came over the phone was the best gift I could ever receive. To this day I can hear the happiness in their voices as each received a special memory which they can now share with their children…

Having moved three times just in SaddleBrooke alone and downsizing to a villa from 2,400-square-feet, I learned the importance of letting go. Of course, that doesn’t mean some things weren’t missed and others replaced, but I have no regrets. What didn’t go to family or friends went to the Goose and gave others great pleasure and happiness.

In some ways, clearing out all those objects we seldom look at anymore allowed me to be selective in what I kept and gave me a sense of accomplishment and freedom. Not everything we collect in our lives brings happy memories, so letting go of some was a good thing. At our age, it’s okay to have some empty shelves in the cabinets and extra hangers in the closet, speaking of which… I think I’ll start on those tomorrow!

Another thing you need to do is make sure your home is in good repair. Get a free roof inspection and make sure your HVAC system is up to date on service. Got a leaky faucet? Call a handyman and get it fixed. When’s the last time you had your home painted? B y keeping everything up to date and in good repair, the sadness of losing you will be much easier for your family to endure, without the burdens of going through all your belongings, finding a realtor, making arrangements for estate sales, thrift shops, etc., etc. etc.

This is a hard article to write but one that I felt was necessary because while we never really do know when our time will come, we can simplify now and make it so much easier for those we leave behind. Stay well, focus on the things you can do today and enjoy every tomorrow…

