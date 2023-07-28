Beating the heat… if we’ve not learned anything else living in SaddleBrooke since 1996, we’ve learned how to beat the heat big-time.

For instance, if you love being out on the patio or working in your yards and gardens, my best advice is to get up at the crack of dawn (4:45 a.m.) and forge ahead. Y ou can usually get a good four hours of work done before your body says enough is enough!

Not into gardening? Take advantage of the early morning temperatures and go for that walk you’ve been putting off or ride a bike. My friend Marcy and I hit the walking trail three mornings a week and, although we need to get out earlier and we have cut back a mile, it is a most enjoyable time of day. While we may have dreaded the idea when we woke up, we thoroughly enjoy the time once we are done and are glad we did it.

Of course, there is always the joy of sitting out in your yard, sipping on a fresh cup of coffee, and enjoying the sounds of nature. This time of year, there are many new birds in the area and their sounds are very relaxing.

We added two birdbaths to our yard, and I created a “secret garden” on the north side of our villa by putting a meditation bench under our window. The second birdbath with its floating solar-powered spray helps to keep the bees at bay and allows the hummingbirds to have a personal outdoor shower. It’s a joy to see them hovering above the water spray.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Along with slipper plants to feed the hummingbirds, a willowy cassia bush, a hop seed shrub trimmed into a tree which the birdbath sits under, and some native Texas Rangers, it is indeed a very peaceful place to sit and enjoy the fruits of my labor.

Creating a birding oasis is easy to do. You don’t have to feed them; you just need to provide water, and you can get a birdbath very reasonably online without spending hundreds of dollars. You will also attract bees so make sure you don’t place the birdbath close to a sitting area. The birds prefer an area close to a tree, wall, or shrub where they can perch and hang out for a while.

Add some desert friendly plants that provide nectar, seeds, and nest building items to give your feathered friends a reason to become part of your garden oasis. Experiment, explore and create.

Jo Parsons is a Real Estate Concierge for the Give Back Team at Realty Executives.