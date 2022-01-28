Okay, so now we are a month into 2022 and what have you accomplished? I’m sure by now all the decorations are safely put away for another year, you’ve begun putting your paperwork in order and you’ve put your home back to normal…
Have you given thought to tackling the worst of those organizational chores? The dreaded CLOSET!!
With a new year, comes opportunity for change and it is a lot easier than you think. For instance, we all go through that “I don’t have anything to wear, or nothing fits” periodically and procrastinate doing anything about it.
Well… put it off no more! Take those clothes out of the closet that you haven’t worn for at least a year and put them on your bed. When you get done, tell me if you can get into your bed. Crazy huh? Guess that means you must start a new closet routine.
Pick up a couple of those cute canvas boxes or plastic milk cartons at one of the local stores and find space in your closet to keep them. When you get ready to go somewhere and find you hate that pink blouse you’ve never truly loved in the first place, fold it nicely and place it in one of those boxes marked for donation.
Just because we don’t like something, doesn’t mean we have to keep it forever because we hardly wore it. Think of the pleasure it will bring to someone else and rid your conscience. Hate just giving it away? Then investigate consignment shops as there are many, even some online that will return at least some of your initial cost, make you happy and make the person buying that blouse happy too.
The same goes for shoes. Don’t have enough shelf space to store them? If you have those built-in shelving units with space between dividers, you can use something as simple as a tension curtain or shower rod to line up your footwear. Place one at the back and one forward and voila… instant shoe rack!
Have lots of necklaces intertwined in a jewelry box or drawer? Put up a man’s tie rack or one of those plastic-coated racks you can purchase, and you now have an organized place to keep that necklace looking brand new and easy to spot when you want it.
Sometimes even the simplest of items like a cookie tin plastic divider can solve a myriad of problems when it comes to jewelry. These are great for earrings, bracelets, rings, etc. and they take up little to no space in a drawer with easy access to your favorite choice of the day. For scarves, you can purchase an inexpensive slotted hanger which holds several. Purses stack neatly in a lid rack, book ends make great shelf dividers for sweaters, sweatpants, tee shirts, etc.
You don’t have to buy or build custom to solve organization challenges. After all, it’s your closet and your choice, it’s not like you are inviting company into your private domain, and it sure beats the alternative of spending an hour trying to find that blue ring you know you put away in a perfectly logical spot. With the right containers, you can keep it where it belongs, in its own designated spot, and you can spend that extra time relaxing before heading out for a fun day or evening with friends.
There are many ways to organize and add extra space if you just give it some thought and follow through… don’t put off tomorrow what you can accomplish today!
Jo Parsons, Real Estate Concierge, Make Your Move Matter Team.