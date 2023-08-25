After my initial preview and some emails and phone calls, I agreed to take on the task at hand. I made recommendations, listened to her needs and wants and began the job of calling my group of trusted contractors that I had amassed during my realtor years. I met with each, obtained quotes, sent a summary and received a go-ahead from my client.

The bedroom and bath floors were removed, blind repairs were done, painting was completed and the dated, huge glass plate mirror and the Hollywood bar lights were taken down and hauled away.

We chose a very soft white for the paint with a true white accent on the existing vanity. Because my client opted to not replace the vanity at present, I recommended LVF flooring in place of porcelain tile. I explained that this will reduce the cost of future renovations if she decides to upgrade the vanity, and possibly remove the garden tub and shower and add a larger walk-in shower.

New lighting and bath fixtures were replaced with brushed nickel that matched the existing hardware. My client chose Berber carpeting for the bedroom flooring which complimented the LVF and enhanced the entire space. Should she decide to do more extensive renovations down the road, it will be much easier to deal with the removal of LVF versus tile.

I found the lights online at Home Depot which are even nicer than expected, the round mirrors came from Hobby Lobby (I chose a less expensive style that could be used elsewhere in the home when the newly raised vanity becomes a reality.)

Some of the décor came from other rooms in the home along with a few inexpensive items I picked up to enhance the overall finished look.

The entire process took less than four weeks to complete and totally transformed this beautiful home, creating a crisp, clean and inviting primary suite.

So, remember, if you think you can’t… think again! Anything is possible if you just let your imagination take over and go for it. Be organized, know what you want before you begin, and use reputable licensed contractors if you are doing plumbing, lighting, etc.

Til next time…

Jo Parsons is a Real Estate Concierge for the Give Back Team at Realty Executives.