Who says you have to spend a lot of money to freshen or update your existing décor? Not me, for sure!
In your kitchen, it can be as simple as a few bargain store items; a new canister set, silk plants, arrangements with color, and decorative towels with a color to accents your countertops or wall/cabinet colors. Or opt for something as daring as painting your existing cabinets or changing out the hardware to a more modern look.
For your living areas, you can always brighten up and totally change the look with pillows, silk flower arrangements, a new inexpensive painting that blends your furniture and wall colors with a dramatic lure. You can also add a new inexpensive area rug or splurge on that new lamp you’ve been eyeing for the last three months.
Bedrooms are a breeze to renew with new coverlets, pillows, lamp shades and of course the always interchangeable silk plants or flowers. Simple design paintings with a calming scene are always a welcome change for any bedroom so go ahead, find what you want. and when you tire of it, move it to another room.
Bathrooms are the one room where you need to maintain calm as it is the primary go-to room for bathing, brushing and refreshing. You know that great big wall mirror your builder installed with those shiny brass or chrome light bars overhead? Ditch em!!! The mirrors in most SaddleBrooke homes are not glued, but are simply attached with a bottom rail and clips that may be easily removed without drywall damage. If your mirror is wall-to-wall sized, I do recommend having a professional do the job for you. That ho-hum vanity light bar fixture can be easily replaced by a qualified electrician with new up-to-date lighting. As for the once trendy, now dated wall mirror, you can add two modern mirrors over the sinks and totally transform the look and feel of the room.
Don’t forget the towels! Whether you shop locally or let your fingers do the walking, there are a myriad of options available with something for everyone in style and size. So don’t just sit thinking about it…..do it now, while it’s fresh on your mind, then sit back, relax and enjoy your trendsetting home décor.
You don’t have to be a professional designer to accomplish these modest updates, you just need to get out there and trust your instincts. Browse magazines, check out the store inventory, try samples (everything is returnable today) and for goodness sake, have fun in the process!!