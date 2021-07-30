Is it necessary to carry insurance on my water and sewer lines? In short…it is a particularly good idea!
Shortly after moving into our villa, I heard gurgling in my bathroom and discovered the toilet was speaking to me…
I called my plumber who made a special trip out on a late Friday afternoon, only to discover the sewer line had been blocked by oleander roots which the developer and Villa Association had planted awfully close to the clean-out drains. It took a lot of digging and a new pipe connection to correct the problem, and the infamous oleander no longer resides on our lot.
This incident made me realize that if a pipe breaks between your home and the street, you are responsible for repair. Whether it be a standalone home or a villa, insurance is something you should consider.
We enrolled in one such policy through Service Line Warranties of America and receive newsletters periodically which are highly informative. The July issue focused on water leaks and offered handy tips or fixing minor problems and avoiding costly repairs. Some of the telltale signs of a broken water pipe include corrosion, high water pressure, blockages, and invading tree roots.
Due to the age of many homes in SaddleBrooke, it is not uncommon to discover a damp, wet spot in your grout that does not seem to go away. It can start out small and then WHAM— you have a full-blown leak on your hands!!
Before you start looking for a reliable plumber, call your insurance company. If there is indeed a leak under your flooring, the pipes will need to be rerouted overhead and your insurance will not cover the expense which could run into thousands of dollars if you use your own plumber. The insurance company will send out one of their contracted plumbers to determine the cause and initiate the repair.
Should there be a leak from the house to the street, your homeowner insurance may not cover that section of pipe, so it is best to seek specialized insurance which greatly reduces your out-of-pocket expense. The yearly premium is less than $100 for each and well worth the investment should a breakage occur. It only takes one incident to recover the initial cost of the policy.
Whichever company you choose, know that it is a necessary policy that every homeowner should have.