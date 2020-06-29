As we move beyond the quarantine period to everyday living in a pandemic world, I have noticed a feeling in the air that things are looking up. Our wonderful SaddleBrooke facilities are continuing to open; our restaurants are back in business and the real estate market is perking up! All good signs for SaddleBrooke and for those of you thinking about selling or moving within the community.
I recently attended several preview video tours with Beth for our team’s out-of-state clients. I was impressed by many of the homes currently available. I was also surprised at how quickly homes that have been remodeled or updated are being scooped up via internet and live video walkthroughs.
A few years ago, it was unheard of to search for a home (and make an offer!) unless you were here in person. With today’s technology, many home buyers, reluctant to travel, are relying on the expertise of realtors to “virtually” preview homes they are interested in purchasing using Zoom, FaceTime or Google Duo to walk them through the property live room by room. I found this to be a great way to interact with clients and answer questions related to remodel options, color choices, landscaping, patio design and more.
With the Villas in Unit 50 almost sold out and the recent turnover in HOA One and Two Villas, smaller single family homes have become a viable option for buyers looking to purchase a snowbird property or downsize within our community. So if you are thinking of selling, while you may not see buyers in person, they are out there!
Preparing your house to sell in the new world to look good on video is important and worth the small investment. A little bit of sprucing up now before listing will definitely give you an edge when you do decide to make your move matter. We are always happy to meet with clients, give advice, roll up our sleeves and dig in to make sure you are providing the best options for future buyers and increasing your odds for a successful sale!
Rest assured that the Make Your Move Matter Team practices CDC Safe Distancing Guidelines and will always be respectful of your concerns and mindful of your health and safety.