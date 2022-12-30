Finding SaddleBrookeIt is interesting how paths change. COVID has had a profound impact on so many lives. I think we would all agree that COVID has changed the way many people work and interact.

In 2020, Judy and Paul Ackerman were living in Reno and less than an hour away—they would find themselves spending time at their home in Tahoe. This was how they had planned it. For about 20-years they had been enjoying what one might call their first retirement. However, once COVID entered the picture, many activities changed and suddenly it wasn’t quite as fulfilling to be isolated in the northwest.

Judy and Paul decided to visit friends from their Trampers Hiking group who snowbird in Green Valley. They wanted a break from the foggy, damp spring weather in Tahoe. So, they traded out a timeshare and headed to Arizona.

“We loved Green Valley and decided to put an offer on a home. Then, we began second guessing our decision and retracted our offer.” They felt the Green Valley area was a bit small for what they wanted. When sharing that with the Realtor, she suggested they check out SaddleBrooke, another Robson community.

Chapter TwoWhen they visited SaddleBrooke they fell in love with our spectacular mountains. “We love to hike, and Catalina State Park is wonderful.” Judy and Paul put several offers on homes but lost out to other buyers. They went back home, and Judy continued their search. She woke up in the middle of the night to find a new listing had come on the market. They jumped on a plane to Tucson so they could come see it and seal the deal with their offer. Judy and Paul bought their first home in SaddleBrooke in August 2020.

Long RelationshipIn high school, the two of them were part of a group of a dozen kids who shared adventures exploring vacant mansions. This group would reconnect when home from college. Paul had gone to Berkley and was first generation in his family to attend college. He was determined to make his father proud. Upon graduating, Paul got his Vietnam draft notice, so, he joined the Air Force officer’s training program.

At this point Judy was itching to travel. She and a travel companion were headed for Europe with Eurail Passes. When she learned Paul was stationed in England, she sent him a letter and his response arrived in the mail the day before Judy left for Europe. Timing is everything! They connected at the Boar’s Head Pub in England. Then, Judy continued her travels for six-months. When that concluded, she become an au pair for a couple Italian families teaching the kids English.

Paul served five-years in the Air Force working his way into weapons systems supply and strategic air command. Paul got out of the military and returned home in November of 1968 . Judy returned home in October of 1968. Finally, their timing worked out at the 1969 New Year’s Eve gathering. The evening Judy and Paul laid on the front lawn looking up at the stars. Six-months later—they were married!

FamilyJudy and Paul have two daughters: Paula and Peggy, both are married, and each has two children. Paula moved from Reno to Alabama and Peggy now lives in Sugar Hill, Georgia. Judy and Paul manage to stay connected regardless of the miles between them.

Keeping Busy Wherever They AreJudy and Paul stay very active—hiking, riding their bikes, playing bocce ball and ping pong, and occasionally joining the SaddleBrooke Square Dance group. When up in Tahoe, they also enjoy snowshoeing and cross-country skiing right outside the house. Judy offered, “The weather is so conducive here in SaddleBrooke. We will often jump on our bikes in the evening, turn on the bike lights and ride around the block before heading to bed.”

Recent Real Estate AdventureI had the opportunity to help Judy and Paul this past year and a half. After selling a rental in Napa, they looked at buying a larger SaddleBrooke home and spend more time here. It wasn’t long before they felt they had found their next place with great potential, wonderful view out back, a casita, and location up above the golf course on Stoney Cliff Drive.

Judy and Paul have made real estate into a lifestyle. They considered keeping their current home on Round Robin as a rental. They have owned rentals and it just sounded right. Therefore, they began making improvements to the Stoney Cliff home. “The contractors were wonderful! They helped us add the fireplace with stacked rock, add a tub/shower to the powder room, and create separation for the casita. They also removed built-in cabinets and painted them for a fresh look.”

After making the updates to enhance Stoney Cliff, Judy and Paul realized the timing was just not right based on other things going on in their lives. “It was bittersweet to sell Stoney Cliff, but we were done! It was not the right time. I am a compulsive nest builder, but I need to hold back. Now is the time to relax and enjoy,” smiled Judy. I was able to help them sell Stoney Cliff, and Judy and Paul continue to enjoy SaddleBrooke from their beautiful Diego on Round Robin.