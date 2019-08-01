A late start to our monsoon season had plants and animals parched. Our crews and I were running ragged trying to keep up with the flood of calls. We were parched, too.
Nothing spells misery like 109.
It’s no wonder the streets around here are all but empty. At least the line at Basha’s is manageable.
I usually don’t have to chase leaks and replace timers. I provide estimates, give advice and play Friday Saddlebrooke softball with my boys during most of the year.
But an aggressive advertising campaign and Mother Nature’s cruel trick of not sending our rains by Independence Day meant I had to get dirty.
I don’t mind it. I’ve spent quite a bit of my life with mud up to my elbows. By the end of the day, I look like a dusty old rag and just about as weak, too.
A great part of physically working, however, is that it reminds me of why we have this successful little business and how important it is, especially in the Hades of summer.
I chased leaks at Dave Brackett’s house for a week. There is a three-inch pipe at the back of Dave’s house that would fill up with water after the irrigation system ran.
I looked and listened. Sat and watched. After some time, I traced the leak to a large rock at top of a slope some 40 feet away.
The water was not visible at its source due to the thick gravel in the yard. I couldn’t hear it because, well I’m old, and it was hidden under this huge rock.
But as always, I tracked it down and cut and mended, and, alas, no more pooling water. Of course, Dave’s pipe needs to be replaced, and I’ll be back there before long.
I was at Jerry Lujan’s house to check on a system we’d installed within the last couple years. Jerry was concerned his Mexican bird of paradise wasn’t getting enough water – at least that’s why he had called us a few days earlier.
But that bird of paradise was beautiful, with an explosion of orange flowers erupting like the Fourth of July. Jerry’s system was working and I think he really just wanted me to come by to take his picture for the paper. So I did.
Remember, folks, your plants will let you know if something’s wrong. And if your pipe is splitting – like Dave Brackett’s – it will be obvious.
But don’t sweat the small stuff. Like, “my plants look so dry.” They look dry alright. It’s 109 in the shade. Turn you watering schedule up, crank on that air conditioner and pray for rain.