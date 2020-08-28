Your SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invite you to join our virtual Community Education via Zoom on Thursday, September 17 at 1 p.m. Arizona time. Scott Richardson, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Biologist, will present “Backyard Bats.” Scott has responsibility over the previously endangered lesser long-nosed bat.
Scott first became interested in bats while working for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources back in the late '80s and early '90s. Coming to Tucson, Arizona, in 1994 as the urban wildlife biologist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, Scott conducted research on urban bats, as well as doing public education and outreach related to bats.
Register for this free webinar. Go to https://arizona.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_91e04IQVSmK1AOdj8fMzKg.
Questions about registration? Email Laurie Mc Coy at lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.