Your SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to bring Locana De Souza, an Urban Wildlife Specialist with the Arizona Game and Fish Department for an online community education program on Thursday, May 20 at 1 p.m.
In the communities in which we live, we share the land with a variety of native wildlife— birds, bobcats, snakes, coyotes, javalinas, and other creatures who called this space home long before we moved here. As longtime residents have come to know, it is best to learn to live in harmony with them because they likely will always be a part of this high desert landscape.
In this presentation, Ms. De Souza will focus on what attracts native wildlife to homes and yards and how these human resources are the reason for the amount of time wildlife spends in and around our homes. She has been working with residents and communities in southeastern Arizona for more than 11-years, helping them recognize that they have the tools to resolve conflicts with wildlife.
To register visit our website at extension.Arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners. Next, go to “Events."
For registration questions, send an email to lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.