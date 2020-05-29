Here it is, summer again, and earlier and earlier every year. Are we ready for some soul food without using the oven? I always think of pasta dishes as “soul” food probably because I come from the eastern United States and that was our favorite go-to kind of recipe. This selection comes from my friend Lori who writes a blog called “More with Less Today.” She is a great cook and has given me permission to use some of her recipes. I know you will enjoy this one as much as we do. And no oven use!

Lemon Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. butter, or substitute
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 lb. raw shrimp, thawed (I use large or extra-large because they do shrink)
  • 1 lemon, freshly squeezed, plus ½ lemon thinly sliced
  • 2 Tbsp. dry white wine, or substitute water
  • 8 oz. pasta, angel hair or your favorite
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp. red pepper flakes
  • Kosher salt and pepper to taste
  • Parsley for garnish

Instructions:

  1. In a large pot of boiling water, cook pasta according to directions. You might want to add a little olive oil to prevent sticking.
  2. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and saute a couple of minutes; do not burn.
  3. Add olive oil, shrimp, and wine to the skillet.
  4. Cook stirring occasionally until the shrimp turns pink—about two to four minutes.
  5. Stir in lemon juice and bring to simmer.
  6. Drain pasta and toss with the shrimp mixture.
  7. Add lemon slices.
  8. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  9. Garnish with red pepper flakes and parsley.
  10. Serve immediately, piping hot.