Here it is, summer again, and earlier and earlier every year. Are we ready for some soul food without using the oven? I always think of pasta dishes as “soul” food probably because I come from the eastern United States and that was our favorite go-to kind of recipe. This selection comes from my friend Lori who writes a blog called “More with Less Today.” She is a great cook and has given me permission to use some of her recipes. I know you will enjoy this one as much as we do. And no oven use!
Lemon Shrimp Scampi with Pasta
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. butter, or substitute
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 lb. raw shrimp, thawed (I use large or extra-large because they do shrink)
- 1 lemon, freshly squeezed, plus ½ lemon thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. dry white wine, or substitute water
- 8 oz. pasta, angel hair or your favorite
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. red pepper flakes
- Kosher salt and pepper to taste
- Parsley for garnish
Instructions:
- In a large pot of boiling water, cook pasta according to directions. You might want to add a little olive oil to prevent sticking.
- Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and saute a couple of minutes; do not burn.
- Add olive oil, shrimp, and wine to the skillet.
- Cook stirring occasionally until the shrimp turns pink—about two to four minutes.
- Stir in lemon juice and bring to simmer.
- Drain pasta and toss with the shrimp mixture.
- Add lemon slices.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Garnish with red pepper flakes and parsley.
- Serve immediately, piping hot.