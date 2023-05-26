Two GenerationsWe continue to see more and more second-generation family members buying homes in SaddleBrooke. One of SaddleBrooke’s early residents is Kathleen Weiss. And now Kathleen’s daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Craig Strutzel have become second generation homeowners here.

Kathleen and Dave Weiss came to SaddleBrooke in 1996 and selected a lot in Unit 19. Kathleen remembers driving up the dirt roads to look at the lots that had just become available. “Dave wanted the mountain views to the east and ability to still see the sunset looking south so they selected the corner lot at Spoon and Stoney Cliff.” At that time, Kathleen was 55, and candidly, she was not sure she was ready to move to an active adult community. As a Realtor, I often hear that thought from buyers— but that goes away once people see how active everyone is!

Dave and Kathleen were newly married and looking for a place to enjoy their retirement. They had each raised their kids—Dave in Minneapolis and Kathleen in Des Moines— and lost their spouses. Through mutual friends, they found one another, a blessing that has touched many lives.

It didn’t take long to get acclimated to all the available activities: they found themselves playing golf in several regular groups, tennis, cards and other games. Kathleen and Dave enjoyed so many fun times over the course of more than 20-years together in SaddleBrooke. What a legacy!

Family Visits“Over the years, all of the kids were visiting—Dave’s kids and my kids—we loved when they brought their families and swam in the pool,” Kathleen explained with a smile. Lisa and her husband Craig found themselves coming to SaddleBrooke regularly over the last 25-years. They would bring their kids and spend their days hiking, swimming, and sharing family time. Lisa recalled that originally the kids didn’t understand the attraction to hiking. She laughed, “They would say you just walk and walk and come back to the same point where you started.” But over time, hiking became a favorite for Lisa and Craig and even the kids.

Lisa and Craig enjoy hiking at Catalina State Park. “The Romero Pools hike is one of our favorites, beautiful and so close,” offered Craig. They have also hiked Sabino Canyon several times. And now that their kids have grown up and are on their own, they find hiking to be a great way to engage with the beautiful Tucson surroundings. “Jessica and her husband are living in Denver and about to have our first grandchild,” Lisa said. “And Michael lives in Omaha but loves bringing his girlfriend to visit and hike in the Catalina Mountains.”

Becoming a HomeownerSeveral years ago, Lisa and Craig started thinking they might like to have a place of their own in SaddleBrooke. “We have been visiting mom a couple times a year now that she is alone. And we also have more work flexibility now, so spending more time here is an option.” With both of them still working, having their own workspace enables them to settle in for longer visits. “We can still get together with mom for lunch, dinner and other activities, we just don’t need to be on top of each other 24/7,” laughed Lisa. And Kathleen added, “People need their space and their stuff—and we all have our own routines.”

Pet FriendlyGordon is Lisa and Craig’s little rescue dog, weighing in at about 12-pounds. Unfortunately, he is not a hiker. Gordon started as Jessica’s dog, but she couldn’t take him to grad school. That challenge became Lisa and Craig’s opportunity. They adopted Gordon and he now likes Tucson as much as he likes Omaha. The new villas are very dog friendly and have a lot of green space for Gordon to enjoy. “We are connecting over the neighborhood dogs, getting to know everyone. We know the name of the dog before the name of the owner!” Craig explained.

Interests and ActivitiesWhile both are still working, Lisa and Craig have already figured out how to fit it all in. Lisa is organized, “I like to workout at DesertView Fitness Center. I jog there at the end of the workday. Sometimes I do classes… if the times work with my schedule. Even our kids like the workout facilities when they come to visit.”

Kathleen contributed, “This is a life you couldn’t imagine after raising a family. There is so much to do, and everyone here is so active.” Kathleen keeps herself very busy. She does water aerobics, walking in the community and on the treadmill, playing cards and is very instrumental in the social committee for her unit.

Both agree that you just need to block time on the calendar to get out and socialize with friends and neighbors. Lisa suggested, “We could use a coffee shop here in SaddleBrooke.” And Kathleen responded, “We used to have one, long ago.” The Road Runner will re-open soon enough!

More FamilyIt is very special to have family nearby. Kathleen not only has her daughter and husband in the community, but Dave’s daughter Cathy and her husband have recently built a home in The Preserve. Cathy and Jerry Ruli are snow birding from the Boston area and enjoying their new home. And Cathy’s brother Tom lives in Oro Valley. So, once again, we are seeing how fabulous it is when families come together. And as extended families go, I am fortunate to enjoy this special family; my father, Bruce Fairbanks and Kathleen enjoy spending time together, playing Euchre, swimming and socializing!

SaddleBrooke HomeLisa and Craig bought one of the new villas in unit 50 and look forward to enjoying the fabulous mountain views from their new home. Gordon is excited about the enclosed patio where he can get out for fresh air and sunshine! Kathleen continues to enjoy her fabulous location on Stoney Cliff where the family regularly gathers for dinner. And the family gatherings continue to expand – Kathleen and Bruce, Lisa and Craig, Cathy and Jerry, and Tom often share meals together.