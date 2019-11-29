When I walked into the produce department of the market the other day, I could not help noticing the assortment of apples and pears. What a harvest this season! You may want to look up my article entitled “Apples” and note the different reasons to use certain apples. But today I want to give you an idea about pears. I think they are all good and can be enjoyed in a variety of ways—especially if you want to have a light lunch or dinner. I hope you will try this idea. You should make the salad just before serving for optimum quality and freshness.
PEAR SALAD
- Use your favorite type of lettuce, or a couple of different kinds. Tear the leaves and place in a shallow bowl.
- Peel, core and slice your choice of pear. Usually I plan a half pear per person.
- Fan your pear slices over the greens. Squeeze a little lemon juice on the sliced pears so they don’t turn brown.
- Crumble blue cheese evenly on the salad.
- Sprinkle with nuts (I use a Pomegranate and Pecan Salad Topping Mix from Walmart) or use your preferred type of walnut or pecan and some Craisins.
- Serve with Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing and warm French Rolls and butter.
- Dessert could be a Lemon Pound Cake (like Krusteaz) served with whipped cream; or you might choose a citrusy sorbet.