With the cold days ahead of us, you may desire something to warm your innards and satisfy your taste buds. I know you will enjoy this filling meal. This morning it was frosty and only 30 degrees. A perfect day for soup, especially homemade.
I remember the first time I tasted Lentil Soup. It was about 35 years ago, and I was on my first visit to the little mining town of Jerome. It was lunchtime and we went downstairs into a little Bohemian café. The day’s offering was Lentil Soup. I had never eaten this soup and I was a little reluctant but ordered it anyway. I was pleasantly surprised and hunted around for a recipe that would mimic this good taste and have the satisfying good flavors I experienced then. It wasn’t until 1992 that I saw a recipe in Good Housekeeping and modified it somewhat until it was just the way we like it. I t is chock-full of delicious, healthy ingredients, has almost no cholesterol, is low in calories (without the breadsticks or rolls) and is easy to make. I have tried to add sausage or kielbasa, but it makes the broth too greasy. Forget that suggestion— vegetables make it super delicious.
Lentil Soup with Vegetables
Ingredients
- 2 medium-sized carrots
- 2 medium-sized celery stalks
- 1 medium-sized onion
- 3/4 pound small red potatoes
- 1 garlic clove
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 14-1/2 to 16-ounce can Italian style stewed tomatoes
- 1 cup dry lentils
- 2 14-1/2-ounce cans chicken broth
- 3 cups water
- 1 bunch spinach (or 1 10-ounce box frozen whole spinach leaves, or cut-up spinach, defrosted)
- 7-8 large fresh mushrooms, sliced (or canned stems and pieces will be okay)
Method
About 1-1/2 hours before you wish to serve:
- Dice carrots, celery, and onion; cut potatoes into 1/2-inch pieces (you do not need to peel, just wash); mince garlic. In 5-quart Dutch oven over medium-high heat, in hot olive oil, cook carrots, celery, and onion until tender, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and cook, stirring, just until garlic begins to brown.
- Stir in stewed tomatoes with their liquid, dry lentils, chicken broth, potatoes and water; stir with spoon to break up tomatoes. Using high heat, heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low; add mushrooms; cover and simmer about 50 minutes.
- While soup is simmering, thinly slice spinach leaves (or be sure the frozen variety is defrosted). About 5 minutes before serving, stir the spinach into the soup in the Dutch oven; cook, stirring occasionally, until spinach wilts.
- Serve soup with breadsticks, or sourdough rolls, if you like. Makes 5 main-dish servings. Each serving is about 2 cups, if you can resist having more. I like mine sprinkled with Parmesan cheese on top.