It’s football season and almost time for Super Bowl. Are you having a party or a few couples in for the game? You’ll want to serve something fairly easy so you can enjoy the game and the company, too. Maybe you would like the following and prepare most of it ahead of time.
ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUBS
For four people, you will need:
4 Sweet Italian Sausage Links
4 Hot Italian Sausage Links
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin light olive oil
1 large red bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 large green bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 large yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. coarse ground pepper
4 (10 in.) hoagie rolls, split down the center
Method:
- Heat a large grill pan or cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add sausages, working in batches if more than four, and cook until browned on all sides and slightly bursting from their casings (about 15 minutes). Using tongs, transfer to a large plate. You might consider keeping the sweet and hot sausages separate – only you know the preferences of your company.
- Add oil to the cook pan and heat until hot. Add peppers, onion, salt and pepper; cook, turning often and pressing down if necessary, until seared, soft and nicely browned at edges, about ten minutes. Set aside.
- While vegetables are cooking, cut sausages into one-inch slices. When the vegetables are done, set the sausages aside with them.
- Place the rolls, cut side down, on hot, greasy pan until warm and slightly toasted. Or, place the rolls in a 350-degree oven, cut side up to toast for a short time. Do not burn.
- Place a roll on each plate and top evenly with sausages, peppers and onion, making sure to evenly distribute the sweet and hot sausages. Serve immediately.
Notes: To make it even easier, try using only one kind of sausage links.
Sometimes I warm some spaghetti sauce and serve on the side for those who like it on their sub.